Homegrown superstars Mark Seymour & The Undertow, with special guest Kate Miller-Heidke, will perform at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final as the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment

Mark Seymour will perform during the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: Brian Purnell, Mushroom Creative House

The AFL is pleased to announce homegrown superstars Mark Seymour & the Undertow, with special guest Kate Miller-Heidke, will perform at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final as the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will also take on the prestigious role of performing the national anthem to a packed MCG on the last Saturday in September.

Joining the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment is William Barton, Australia's leading didgeridoo player, and Jess Hitchcock, a Melbourne-based Indigenous singer-songwriter who has captivated the Australian music scene with her voice.

Mike Brady returns to the hallowed turf of the MCG to continue the tradition, performing throughout the retiring players motorcade which also forms part of the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

International rock n' roll juggernaut KISS was announced last week to headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

AFL EGM Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said Seymour and his band are ready to set the MCG alight on Toyota AFL Grand Final day.

"Mark Seymour is one of Australia's most talented singer-songwriters. His song Holy Grail is the unofficial anthem of footy finals, it will be an absolute treat to have him perform at half-time for the 100,000 fans in-stadium and the millions watching at home.

"We now have a big international stadium band along with an eclectic and iconic group of homegrown musical talent, ready to put on a fantastic show in and around the biggest game on the Australian sporting calendar."

Mark Seymour said it is an honour to perform at half-time on the AFL's biggest day of the year.

"I'm very excited to be back at the MCG to perform on this great day on our national sporting calendar, and to have the opportunity to sing songs in celebration of our game."

Kate Miller-Heidke said it is such an honour to be asked to sing the national anthem on the biggest day in Australia's sporting calendar.

"And to top it off, I also get to sing alongside one of the legends of the Australian Music scene, Mark Seymour, on a song that's almost as iconic as the anthem itself. It's a huge day for us all, and I am proud to be girt by such wonderful Australians."

Mushroom Events Project Director Anna Toman said the team is thrilled to showcase some of Australia's most renowned artists at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

"We're delighted to bring such a diverse and iconic all-Australian lineup to the MCG for the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

"Mark Seymour is one of our most celebrated artists and he's armed with some truly legendary footy anthems.

"On top of that, we have darling Kate-Miller Heidke, widely acclaimed artist William Barton, and exciting newcomer Jess Hitchcock rounding out what will be a sensational show."

About Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Mark Seymour formed Hunters and Collectors in 1980, with a bunch of uni friends. The band became famous for its rhythmic power and very quickly became touted as the "next big thing". The Album Human Frailty was recorded in Melbourne in 1985. This record has proven to be one of the most important and enduring records of the '80s and Hunters and Collectors were still playing a large part of this cut in 1998 when they retired. With Human Frailty Mark discovered love, loss and pop melody. His solo records are directly connected to this era and bear the same stamp of raw honesty and emotional power.

Hunters and Collectors went on to record some of this country's most successful rock albums, including multi-platinum releases Ghost Nation and Cut, and became a huge touring operation. By 1998, Mark felt that he had done all that he could as the front man of Hunters and Collectors. After 18 years of touring with what became one of Australia's most successful and deeply loved rock bands, he found himself alone on stage with just an acoustic guitar. As a solo artist, Mark continues to search for the emotional truth in a song. Mark Seymour's strength as a performer remains undiminished despite the ever-present shadow of the band he used to be in.

As well as 13 Hunters & Collectors albums, Mark has released seven solo albums and three with his current band, The Undertow. Throughout it all, he has shown he is one of our finest songwriters, capturing our stories of love, loss, human courage and achievement.

About Kate Miller-Heidke

Kate Miller-Heidke is an award-winning singer-songwriter who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk, musical theatre and opera.

She has released five top 10 studio albums including O Vertigo!, Nightflight and Curiouser which reached double platinum sales and featured the multi-platinum hits The Last Day On Earth' and Caught In The Crowd. In 2009 she and her collaborator Keir Nuttall became the first Australians to win the grand prize in the International Songwriting Competition for Caught in the Crowd.

Her work has been nominated for ARIAs in categories as diverse as Best Pop Release, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Classical Album, Best Cast Recording, Best Comedy Release and Best Australian Live Act

Kate's latest album, Child In Reverse, was released in October 2020 to enormous critical acclaim, debuting in the top 10 of the ARIA Charts. In 2022, Kate released her latest single You Can't Hurt Me Anymore featuring Jaguar Jonze, alongside a new deluxe edition of the album with 10 bonus tracks.

Kate will be embarking on the 'Catching Diamonds' tour of regional towns throughout Australia in January-March 2024, in which she will debut material from her forthcoming sixth studio album. Tickets are on sale now.

About William Barton

William Barton is Australia's leading didgeridoo player as well as composer, instrumentalist and vocalist. He first learnt the instrument from his uncle, Arthur Peterson, an elder of the Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga people and was working from an early age with traditional dance groups and fusion/rock jazz bands, orchestras, string quartets and mixed ensembles.

Throughout his diverse career he has forged a path in the classical musical world, from the London, Berlin and Bremer Philharmonic Orchestras to historic events at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day 2019, at Anzac Cove in Gallipoli and for the Beijing Olympics.

William was named Queensland Australian of the Year for 2023 and was an Australian of the Year nominee. His other awards include the prestigious Don Banks Music Award from the Australia Council in 2021, Winner of Best Original Score for a Mainstage Production at the 2018 Sydney Theatre Awards and Winner of Best Classical Album with an ARIA for Birdsong At Dusk in 2012.

About Jess Hitchcock

Jess Hitchcock is a Melbourne-based Indigenous singer-songwriter who has stirred the Australian music and performing arts scene as a genre-defying force. Her powerful voice and knack for storytelling has seen her shine across pop, country, folk, opera and music theatre, sharing the stage and studio with some of Australia's favourites.

One of Jess's most notable collaborations is with legendary Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly. Together they performed and recorded Paul's song Everyday My Mother's Voice, earning standing ovations across the nation. You can occasionally find Jess in Paul's band on vocals and percussion.

Jess has also collaborated with Archie Roach, Tina Arena and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Jess's much anticipated album Unbreakable was released mid-2023 and reached #4 in the AIR charts. When Jess is not on stage with her own band, or joining forces with Australian music legends, Jess lends her mezzo-soprano vocals to select performing arts companies, including MSO, SSO, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Victorian Opera and Opera Queensland.

Born with heritage from the Torres Strait Islands and Papua New Guinea, Jess's artistic diversity and adroitness are seldom seen in someone as young as her. The way she navigates her creative path is a rare find and nothing short of inspirational.

About Mike Brady

Mike Brady was born in England and moved with his family to Australia when he was 11 years old. His recording career began in the mid '60s with the formation of MPD Ltd (Mike, Pete & Danny). MPD Ltd went on to become one of Australia's most successful pop groups of the '60s with hits such as "Little Boy Sad”.

After MPD Ltd, Mike spent most of his time building his career as producer and writer of jingles for television and radio. One such jingle brought Mike back into the public spotlight. He was asked to record a promotional song for Channel Seven's football program. This song Up There Cazaly went on to be the biggest selling local single of its time, with sales in excess of 250,000 and has become the unofficial anthem of AFL fans.

His song One Day in September has become part of the football language. He also co-wrote and produced Greg Champion’s huge hit That’s What I Like About Football.

In June 2013 Brady was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to the community and to music as a composer and performer.