Jack Martin in action during Carlton's elimination final against Sydney on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Brayden Maynard was staring at a ban of at least three matches as he faced the Tribunal on Tuesday night but had his rough conduct charge for the controversial bump on Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw overturned.

The Magpies defender jumped off the ground in an effort to spoil Brayshaw's kick early in the first quarter of Thursday night's qualifying final before bracing for contact and collecting the Demons midfielder in the head, rendering him unconscious for two minutes.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW THE HEARING VIA OUR LIVE BLOG

While Maynard labelled the incident a "footy act", the Match Review Officer and executive general manager of football Laura Kane graded it careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, referring him directly to the Tribunal.

Learn More 01:54

The case was the first of two Tribunal cases on Tuesday, with Carlton forward Jack Martin challenging his two-match ban for striking Sydney's Nick Blakey. The hit was graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.