Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Emerson Jeka, Rhys Mathieson, Mabior Chol. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are at the business end of the season, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 17, 3.15pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Brisbane at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday September 16, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Brisbane's season has come to an end after its 30-point preliminary final loss to Werribee on Saturday.

The Lions kicked three goals early in the fourth term to draw the margin back to 13 points, but the Tigers ran away with it late to book their spot in next weekend's decider.

BEASTMODE makes it 3 in a row for the 🦁's



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/6U7wpyCCvb — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 16, 2023

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson collected 17 disposals to go with his five tackles, four clearances and one goal, while Jaxon Prior was solid down back with 21 disposals and seven marks.

The Lions dominated in the ruck, with Darcy Fort (28 hitouts, five clearances, one goal), Kalin Lane (18 hitouts) and Henry Smith (12 hitouts, one goal) all playing their part.

James Tunstill was busy with 18 disposals, four tackles and five clearances, midfielder Harry Sharp collected 18 touches and three clearances, while Jarryd Lyons (11 disposals, three clearances) and Blake Coleman (13, three) were also among the action.

Retiring veteran Daniel Rich finished with 20 disposals and three marks, while fellow defender Darragh Joyce had 17 disposals and five marks.

Other Lions in action included Darryl McDowell-White (10 disposals, three tackles), Tom Fullarton (10, four marks), Shadeau Brain (11 touches) and Nakia Cockatoo (two).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Williamstown in elimination final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday September 17, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday September 16, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Mabior Chol did his chances of extending his AFL career no harm, playing a huge part in Gold Coast's 15-point preliminary final win over Box Hill on Saturday as it advanced to the VFL Grand Final for the first time.

The out-of-contract forward kicked five goals from 11 marks and 16 disposals in a performance that will certainly catch the eye of recruiting staff elsewhere, if not that of new Suns coach Damien Hardwick.

Mabior Chol is having a day out 🔥



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Y4xeyK4OQm — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 16, 2023

Likewise, Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal winner Chris Burgess kept his hopes for a new home alive with three goals to add to a burgeoning season tally.

Second-string ruckman Ned Moyle was also impressive with 19 disposals, 49 hitouts and a game-high nine clearances, while Connor Blakely had eight clearances from 22 disposals.

Year lives on 💪 pic.twitter.com/cbISgHaPgx — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) September 16, 2023

Youngster James Tsitas was busy with 24 disposals and six clearances, Alex Davies had 23 and five, while Jeremy Sharp took 10 marks to go with his 19 touches and Charlie Constable finished with 25 disposals.

There were plenty more senior-listed Suns in action: Elijah Hollands had 22 disposals and one goal, Bodhi Uwland gathered 16 touches and Joel Jeffrey 19.

Alex Sexton kicked two goals and rookie Oskar Faulkhead slotted one.

Others involved in the win included Hewago Oea (14 disposals, six marks), Jy Farrar (14, seven), Caleb Graham (10, nine), Lloyd Johnston (12 disposals), Sam Day (nine) and Sandy Brock (six).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday September 16, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Henry Hustwaite and Jacob Koschitzke were strong contributors as Box Hill fell to a 15-point preliminary final loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

Hustwaite, who was pick No.37 in last year's draft and played two AFL games in 2023, had 17 disposals, six tackles and kicked a goal at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Koschitzke, meanwhile, kicked two majors to go with 13 disposals and six hitouts.

Emerson Jeka had 20 disposals and 10 marks and Lachlan Bramble also gathered 20 touches in the defeat.

Sam Butler (17 disposals, two behinds) was lively, Max Ramsden (nine disposals, a goal, 18 hitouts) was beaten in the ruck by Ned Moyle and Fergus Greene booted one goal from 13 disposals.

Joshua Bennetts was Box Hill's most dangerous forward, kicking three goals.

There's a pulse!! Bennetts has his third.



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Rz7C5lknVo — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 16, 2023

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Footscray in elimination final

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Lost to Central District in elimination final

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Box Hill in semi-final