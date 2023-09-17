Brisbane is confident Jack Payne will be fit to face Carlton despite an ankle injury

Jack Payne in action during the R7 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has a preliminary final week headache with key defender Jack Payne in doubt to face Carlton on Saturday.

Payne has been battling an ankle problem and was in a moon boot following the Lions' qualifying final win over Port Adelaide.

He didn't train last week as a precaution.

Brisbane expects the 23-year-old to train this week and is still confident he will line up against the Blues, but the Lions kept veteran Darcy Gardiner out of its VFL team that lost to Werribee on Saturday as cover.

Gardiner would take Payne's place in the team if the Brisbane Academy product doesn't recover.

Payne has been a revelation this season, playing 23 games and cementing a position in the absence of recently retired Marcus Adams, who missed the entire season due to ongoing concussion problems.

He put his name into the spotlight in a round eight Friday night win over Carlton, keeping back-to-back Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow to just one goal from 10 disposals.

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Payne's combination of speed, power and athleticism has allowed coach Chris Fagan to play him on the opposition's best key forward most weeks, which in turn has freed up co-captain Harris Andrews.

As a result, Andrews has returned to being one of the best key defenders in the competition and was unlucky to not make the All-Australian team.

With Harry McKay set to return for the Blues from concussion, Brisbane would have to decide who out of Andrews, Gardiner and Ryan Lester get the key assignments should Payne not be available.

Jack Martin will also return from suspension for the Blues.