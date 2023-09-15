The Blues will face some difficult selection calls ahead of their preliminary final against the Lions

Michael Voss celebrates Carlton's semi-final win over Melbourne on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss faces some brutal decisions at selection ahead of next week's preliminary final against Brisbane with Jack Martin available after serving a one-game suspension and Harry McKay expected to be fit for the trip to Queensland.

After returning to September for the first time in a decade, the Blues progressed to the penultimate week of the season by beating Melbourne by two points in a thrilling semi-final at the MCG on Friday night.

Midfielder Matt Kennedy returned for his first game since injuring his MCL in round 17, while Jesse Motlop played in the 22 after being the sub against Sydney in the elimination final last Friday night.

"They will both (McKay and Martin) be available," Voss said after the win on Friday night.

"I haven't thought that far ahead to be honest, other than we made it hard for ourselves at times in that game. Our contest and defence were keeping us in it. Some of our ball movement needs some work.

"Clearly when we were going forward we weren't connecting enough. Having 'H' up there with Charlie (Curnow) helps us a lot. It alleviates some of the things that he has got to do and he has a mate up there. One thing I can guarantee is if Harry is available he will be playing."

All-Australian Sam Docherty dislocated his shoulder late in the second quarter but returned for the second half with it strapped, before playing out the game and hitting Blake Acres deep inside 50 for the winning goal in the final minute.

Voss expects the 29-year-old to be available for the game against the side Docherty spent the first two seasons of his AFL career, after being selected at pick No.12 in the 2011 draft.

"It doesn't surprise me with him. I spoke to him at half-time and I said, 'What have you got?' He said: 'I'll give you everything I have got'," Voss said.

"He actually hasn't pulled up too bad. We wouldn't put him out there if it was too much at risk. He was able to strap it up and play. It certainly won't feel right if we're forging ahead without him. I'm sure he'll get himself right for next week."

Voss will also return to the Gabba to face the club where he is an all-time great for a spot in the Grand Final, the club he won three premierships as captain across his 289-game career before coaching for five seasons.

"It should be exciting, but without doubt I'm going there as a Carlton person," he said.

Carlton had only four wins on the board after the loss to Essendon on King's Birthday Eve, but is now in the final four after winning 11 of its past 12 games to resurrect a season that looked over after round 13.

Voss said the challenges the Blues have faced across the past 12 months have led them here, including the final-round one-point loss to Collingwood in 2022 and the six-game losing streak earlier this season.

"There will be a time at the end of the year where we will reflect, but what I will say is without it we wouldn't be here," he said.

"Through that period of time were some harsh lessons, some needed lessons. To work out what was important to us, we've tried to stay true to that, tried to stay present to that and we've tried to enjoy that little bit of the journey along the way."