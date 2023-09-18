Who impressed the coaches in week two of finals?

Sam Walsh during Carlton's 2023 semi-final against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh has jumped clear in the race for the 2023 Gary Ayres Award after picking up a perfect 10 votes in the Blues' semi-final win over Melbourne.

Walsh, who picked up eight votes from the the coaches in the elimination final win over Sydney, got a perfect score against the Dees to move to 18 votes, six clear of Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green, who got five votes against Port Adelaide after picking up seven a week earlier.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE LEADERBOARD

Giants midfielder Stephen Coniglio picked up 10 votes against the Power to sit equal third with teammate Josh Kelly (who did not poll against Port) and Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage.

There were no Power players among the votes from Saturday night's semi-final, while Dees defenders Steven May and Jake Lever were the only Melbourne players to poll.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Learn More 17:49

Melbourne v Carlton

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

8 Steven May (MELB)

4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

2 Jake Lever (MELB)





ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:05 Emotions spill over in fiery start to battle Some early fireworks between both sides sets the tone for a ferocious contest ahead

00:30 Even Petracca in two minds can conjure magic Christian Petracca finishes in sublime style after appearing to get himself into trouble by playing on

00:47 Pickett in hot water after ferocious bump on Cripps Kysaiah Pickett may find himself under MRO scrutiny after collecting Patrick Cripps high in this action

00:48 Carlton starts cooking as Walsh and Curnow electrify Sam Walsh and Charlie Curnow get their faithful buzzing with some team-lifting goals

00:39 Kysaiah catches fire and erupts like never before Melbourne looks to have turned a corner as a pumped-up Kysaiah Pickett finally lights up in the third term

00:33 Walsh wizardry sets up grandstand finish Sam Walsh adds to his tireless performance with a stunning major to tie the scores in the final term

01:09 Woozy Weitering spotted stumbling in defence Jacob Weitering appears worse for wear after copping an accidental knock in this final-quarter incident

00:36 Tense moments as Dee slings star Blue into fence Tom Sparrow may find himself in hot water after this action causes Sam Walsh to hit his head on the fence

03:55 Last two mins: Blues prevail over Dees in classic The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Carlton in the semi finals

08:48 Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton The Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final

01:27 Walsh never stops running in inspiring outing Sam Walsh helps his side over the line with a match-winning display that included a host of disposals, tackles and goals

09:56 Full post-match, SF: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after their semi-final against Melbourne

07:30 Full post-match, SF: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after their semi-final against Carlton

14:44 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Carlton Extended highlights of the Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

8 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

5 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Toby Greene (GWS)

1 Jack Buckley (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Greene's early burst fires up Giants Toby Greene shows off his class as he kicks his side's first two majors of the night

01:05 Super Rioli double lights up Adelaide Oval Willie Rioli makes an early impact with this pair of goals giving his side some early momentum

00:38 Kelly and Coniglio raise the heat in hot minute Goals to gun midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio in quick succession sees the Giants extend their advantage

00:51 Hogan piles on more pain in stunning run for GWS Jesse Hogan makes it two goals in short time to continue his side's onslaught in the second term

00:38 Rioli raises noise level after half-time with small spark Willie Rioli does his best to create some much-needed momentum for the Power with this clever goal to kickstart the third term

00:38 Riccardi's lethal long kick may just do the trick Jake Riccardi nails this superb set shot to bring the Giants one step closer to a massive victory

00:38 Skipper delivers the dagger to book date with Pies Toby Greene produces the sealing goal to all but assure his side a preliminary final berth against Collingwood

08:34 Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

02:17 Hogan's heroics one of many Giant performances Jesse Hogan owns his role in his side's stunning upset victory, with a powerful four-goal display to go alongside some big marks

10:08 Full post-match, SF: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after their semi final against Port Adelaide

10:27 Full post-match, SF: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their semi final against GWS

15:02 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v GWS Extended highlights of the Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

Leaderboard

18 Sam Walsh CARL

12 Tom Green GWS

10 Stephen Coniglio GWS

10 Josh Kelly GWS

10 Hugh McCluggage BL

9 Blake Acres CARL

8 Max Gawn MELB

8 Jesse Hogan GWS

8 Steven May MELB

8 Lachie Whitfield GWS

7 Joe Daniher BL

6 Jack Crisp COLL

6 Isaac Quaynor COLL

5 Tom McCartin SYD

4 Matthew Cottrell CARL

4 Patrick Cripps CARL

4 Bobby Hill COLL

4 Connor Idun GWS

4 Cameron Rayner BL

4 Jacob Weitering CARL

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)