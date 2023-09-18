CARLTON star Sam Walsh has jumped clear in the race for the 2023 Gary Ayres Award after picking up a perfect 10 votes in the Blues' semi-final win over Melbourne.
Walsh, who picked up eight votes from the the coaches in the elimination final win over Sydney, got a perfect score against the Dees to move to 18 votes, six clear of Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green, who got five votes against Port Adelaide after picking up seven a week earlier.
Giants midfielder Stephen Coniglio picked up 10 votes against the Power to sit equal third with teammate Josh Kelly (who did not poll against Port) and Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage.
There were no Power players among the votes from Saturday night's semi-final, while Dees defenders Steven May and Jake Lever were the only Melbourne players to poll.
The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.
Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.
Melbourne v Carlton
10 Sam Walsh (CARL)
8 Steven May (MELB)
4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
2 Jake Lever (MELB)
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
8 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
5 Tom Green (GWS)
5 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Jack Buckley (GWS)
Leaderboard
18 Sam Walsh CARL
12 Tom Green GWS
10 Stephen Coniglio GWS
10 Josh Kelly GWS
10 Hugh McCluggage BL
9 Blake Acres CARL
8 Max Gawn MELB
8 Jesse Hogan GWS
8 Steven May MELB
8 Lachie Whitfield GWS
7 Joe Daniher BL
6 Jack Crisp COLL
6 Isaac Quaynor COLL
5 Tom McCartin SYD
4 Matthew Cottrell CARL
4 Patrick Cripps CARL
4 Bobby Hill COLL
4 Connor Idun GWS
4 Cameron Rayner BL
4 Jacob Weitering CARL
Previous winners
2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)
2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)
2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)
2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)