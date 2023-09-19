At least five rival clubs have shown interest in James Jordon throughout the season

James Jordon in action during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership player James Jordon has informed the Demons he will be exploring his free agency options.

The Dees' 2021 flag winner, who qualifies as a free agent after being previously delisted at the end of 2020, has told the club he will assess his options ahead of the free agency window opening next month.

Jordon has been linked to Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Essendon, Carlton and St Kilda at different stages through the season as clubs consider him as a free hit given they don't have to trade for him.

Melbourne has been keen to retain him but he is set to look at the opportunities for more cemented roles having been either the starting or finishing substitute in eight of his 18 games this year.

He didn't feature in the Demons' qualifying final loss to Collingwood but was brought back into the side to meet Carlton in the semi-final defeat last week.

The hard-running wingman has played 65 games for the Demons, including 25 in their premiership campaign two years ago when he was the medical substitute for their three finals, including the Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs.