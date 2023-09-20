Nathan Schmook takes a look at how each teams' strengths and weaknesses held up against their preliminary final opponents when they clashed earlier in the season

Lachie Neale handballs whilst being tackled by Matthew Kennedy during the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD found a way to strip away all but one of Greater Western Sydney's key strengths when the teams last played, while Brisbane and Carlton were able to reverse two areas of power with each other but allowed other strengths to flourish in their previous clash.

This week's preliminary final opponents met each other once this season, with the Magpies beating the Giants by 65 points when they clashed at the MCG in round nine, and the Lions handling the Blues by 26 points at Marvel Stadium in round eight.

While a lot has changed in more than four months since those matches – particularly with the Giants and Blues – analysing how each teams' key strengths and weaknesses held up against their opponents this week, with the help of Champion Data, could offer some clues about how the preliminary finals will be played.

COLLINGWOOD V GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Collingwood

The Magpies' many strengths and the balance of their game was on display in round nine as they exceeded season averages with their major weapons. Sustained pressure was the foundation, giving the home a team a 27-point advantage in the turnover game. Beau McCreery's mum Julie provided the pre-game inspiration, while Mason Cox lifted in the ruck as the team scored heavily from clearances. A weakness for Collingwood leading into finals has been its ball-winning, and this one area the Giants were able to get on top through its contested wins.

COLLINGWOOD 2023 AVG. RANK v GWS (R9) Points from turnover differential +11.3 #2 +27 Points from clearance differential +8.0 #2 +14 % inside 50 from defensive half chains 30.8% #3 36.5% % scored from defensive half chains 13.3% #1 15.9% Pressure rating differential +7 #1 +19 Pressure differential pre-clearance +9 #1 +28 Pressure differential post-clearance +6 #1 +15 Contested possession differential (Since R17) -4.7 #13 -5 Groundball gets differential (Since R17) -7.3 #17 -3

Greater Western Sydney

The big difference between the Giants in round nine and Adam Kingsley's team now is its ability to add scores from stoppage to its arsenal. Previously a weakness this season, it was the key factor in a powerful lead-in performance against Port Adelaide. Many of the Giants' other strengths this season – including their brilliant backline's ability to limit opposition scores per inside 50 – emerged or accelerated after this round nine match-up. It was a poor pressure game from the Giants, while they were also denied their usual amount of corridor ball-use.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2023 AVG. RANK v COLL (R9) % scores conceded per opposition inside 50 (Since R13) 38.0% #1 58.8% Average pressure rating 184 #3 157 Average pressure received 180 #7 176 Pressure differential +5 #2 -19 Kick forward % 92.8% #2 83.6% Played on from marks immediately % 29.9% #5 44.0% Corridor from rebound 50s % 19.7% #4 11.5% Clearance differential from centre bounces -1.3 #15 +6.0 Scoring differential from centre bounce clearances -3.0 #15 -8.0

BRISBANE V CARLTON

Brisbane

In a match that was memorable for Josh Dunkley's big win in a head-to-head battle with Patrick Cripps, the Lions had almost all elements of their game finely tuned. Capitalising on turnovers, as usual, was their ticket to an important win, even if the Blues reversed the Lions' usual strength of playing the game in their front half. When the Lions did get chances to intercept in the front half they took full toll, finding marking targets inside 50 and putting 54 points on the board from that source. Their usual weakness – groundball wins in the backline – was again exposed by not getting extra numbers into defence.

BRISBANE 2023 AVG. RANK v CARL (R8) Points scored from turnover 54.8 #1 85 Points conceded from turnover 40.8 #2 48 Points from turnover differential +14.0 #1 +37 Time in forward half differential +6:30 #3 -4:30 Points from forward half stoppages 21.6 #1 9 Points from forward half intercepts 31.9 #1 54 Groundball differential in their defensive 50 -0.1 #18 -9

Carlton

Blues fans were leaving Marvel Stadium early after their team conceded five unanswered goals in the third quarter. Carlton's strong contested ball game just wasn't enough in this match, with the Lions turnover game punishing them. In those circumstances it was a difficult night for the Blues' defenders as Charlie Cameron and Zac Bailey kicked four goals each. With the rest of their game in much better order now though, the groundball strength could become a bigger factor in a desperate preliminary final.

CARLTON 2023 AVG. RANK v BRIS (R8) Clearance differential +2.4 #4 -1 Points from clearance differential +10.9 #1 +11 % scores conceded per opposition inside 50 41.3% #4 53.2% Contested possession differential +9.6 #2 +25 Groundball get differential +4.9 #1 +22 % goals per inside 50s 22.2% #13 23.4% Shot at goal accuracy 47.1% #14 52.4%