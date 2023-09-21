Todd Marshall will undergo an arthroscope on his hip after the injury hampered him during the second half of 2023

Todd Marshall during Port Adelaide's game against Fremantle in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide key forward Todd Marshall has been booked in for hip surgery after carrying the injury through the finals series and across recent months.

The 24-year-old will undergo an arthroscope on his hip that is expected to limit his training program in the early stages of the pre-season.

Marshall will be restricted to running before Christmas but is scheduled to return to full training when the Power resume training in the new year.

After kicking 45.15 from 21 appearances during a breakout campaign in 2022, Marshall finished with 36 goals this season but battled with his hip in the second half of the season.

The forward barely trained early in the week across the back end of the year due to the issue.

Marshall was in doubt for last Saturday night's semi-final against Greater Western Sydney before kicking two goals in the loss at the Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide is confident surgical intervention will solve the problem and won't impact his training too much across the summer.