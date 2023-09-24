All the key data from the Brownlow Predictor ahead of this year's count

Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

IT COULD be a special evening for Lachie Neale on Monday night.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Neale is expected to leapfrog hobbled Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos in the final round to claim the game's highest individual honour for the second time.

Having already won the Brownlow Medal in 2020, Neale is predicted to poll 32 votes and jump Daicos on 30 to join an exclusive list of just 15 players to have claimed multiple Brownlow Medals.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?

The Predictor has tipped Daicos to lead Neale by five votes in round 18, though the impressive Magpies youngster is not expected to poll in the next three matches before he suffered a season-ending knee injury that ruled him out of the final three games.

It could be enough for Neale to secure glory, having been predicted to poll three votes in each of his final two matches, with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters (29 votes) and Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli (28 votes) also tipped to poll well.

Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto (27 votes), Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson (25 votes) and Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca (25 votes) are also expected to be among the leading contenders for the Brownlow.

Lachie Neale and Will Ashcroft celebrate during Brisbane's match against Melbourne in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

32 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

30 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

29 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

28 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

27 Tim Taranto (Richmond)

25 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Sportsbet odds

$2.80 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$3 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$5.50 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

$7 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

Brownlow Predictor: After round five

11 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

10 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

8 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)

8 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

8 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

8 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

Learn More 01:44

Brownlow Predictor: After round 10

15 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

15 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

13 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

13 Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)

12 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

12 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

12 Tim Taranto (Richmond)

Brownlow Predictor: After Round 15

22 Tim Taranto (Richmond)

21 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

21 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

20 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

20 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

19 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

Most three-vote games

8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

8 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

7 Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)

Jack Sinclair in action during the R7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on April 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Most games polling a vote

14 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

13 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

13 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Highest polling first-year players

7 Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Highest polling former winners

32 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

19 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

9 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

8 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

7 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

4 Tom Mitchell (Collingwood)

2 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

Learn More 00:38

Highest polling clubs

94 Port Adelaide

92 Melbourne

91 Collingwood

90 Brisbane

80 Western Bulldogs

79 Adelaide

74 Sydney

73 GWS Giants

72 St Kilda

71 Carlton

66 Fremantle

64 Essendon

62 Gold Coast

61 Richmond

60 Geelong

55 Hawthorn

34 North Melbourne

24 West Coast