IT COULD be a special evening for Lachie Neale on Monday night.
According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Neale is expected to leapfrog hobbled Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos in the final round to claim the game's highest individual honour for the second time.
Having already won the Brownlow Medal in 2020, Neale is predicted to poll 32 votes and jump Daicos on 30 to join an exclusive list of just 15 players to have claimed multiple Brownlow Medals.
BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?
The Predictor has tipped Daicos to lead Neale by five votes in round 18, though the impressive Magpies youngster is not expected to poll in the next three matches before he suffered a season-ending knee injury that ruled him out of the final three games.
It could be enough for Neale to secure glory, having been predicted to poll three votes in each of his final two matches, with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters (29 votes) and Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli (28 votes) also tipped to poll well.
Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto (27 votes), Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson (25 votes) and Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca (25 votes) are also expected to be among the leading contenders for the Brownlow.
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor
32 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
30 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
29 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
28 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
27 Tim Taranto (Richmond)
25 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
Sportsbet odds
$2.80 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
$3 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
$5.50 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
$7 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
$13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
Brownlow Predictor: After round five
11 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
10 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
8 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)
8 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
8 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
8 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)
Brownlow Predictor: After round 10
15 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
15 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
13 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
13 Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)
12 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
12 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
12 Tim Taranto (Richmond)
Brownlow Predictor: After Round 15
22 Tim Taranto (Richmond)
21 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
21 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
20 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
20 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
19 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
Most three-vote games
8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
8 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
7 Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)
Most games polling a vote
14 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
13 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
13 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
Highest polling first-year players
7 Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)
5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)
Highest polling former winners
32 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
19 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
9 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)
8 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
7 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
4 Tom Mitchell (Collingwood)
2 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
Highest polling clubs
94 Port Adelaide
92 Melbourne
91 Collingwood
90 Brisbane
80 Western Bulldogs
79 Adelaide
74 Sydney
73 GWS Giants
72 St Kilda
71 Carlton
66 Fremantle
64 Essendon
62 Gold Coast
61 Richmond
60 Geelong
55 Hawthorn
34 North Melbourne
24 West Coast