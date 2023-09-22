Sam Docherty has been cleared of any serious damage to his shoulder and is ready to cop anything Brisbane throws at him

Sam Docherty during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on September 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE can target the sore shoulder of Sam Docherty if it wants, but Carlton coach Michael Voss says it won't bother his star veteran who is "completely healthy" and ready to go.

Docherty left the field during last Friday night's semi-final against Melbourne, only to return and play a pivotal role in the two-point win.

He was cleared of any serious damage early in the week and is ready to cop anything the Lions throw at him, Voss said.

Sam Docherty comes off the ground with an injury during semi-final between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton arrived in Brisbane on Friday afternoon to complete its captain's run at the Gabba, with Voss not concerned by any extra physicality that might come Docherty's way.

"They can if they want," Voss said.

"It's up to them if they do or they don't. It won't really matter, he's fine.

"When you look at the injury itself, you can make the assumption it's bad, but he's had the scans, pulled up well, not a lot of damage in there, he's recovered well and trained in our main training session.

"He's completely healthy and ready to go.

"I can't stress it enough. I know there's been a focus on a couple of injuries that we've had … we're putting a pretty fit team out there and a team that's in form.

"We expect the very best of us, that's for sure."

Vibes are high at the Gabba ☀️ pic.twitter.com/aUEQdiXS3d — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) September 22, 2023

The tougher selection decisions came elsewhere for Voss, admitting it was difficult to drop Matt Owies, who has kicked 27 goals in 18 games this season.

He said the return of Harry McKay (concussion) and Jack Martin (suspension) was crucial, giving the Blues a dangerous, cohesive forward line that had been productive late in the season.

"We've got 27, 28 players that have been in some really good form, so you're operating in some really tight margins about which way you go," he said.

"This is the group we've gone with.

"We love Matty. All the spirit he brings, the role he provides for us has been fantastic throughout the year and they're some of the tight margins.

"He's obviously a very important person to us … unfortunately in this circumstance we've gone a slightly different way."