Plenty of top talent was on display as Sandringham made it back-to-back premierships

Sandringham Dragons players celebrate winning the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final against Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SANDRINGHAM Dragons have claimed back-to-back premierships in the Coates Talent League, beating the Eastern Ranges by 43 points.

Top-10 pick Ryley Sanders finished his draft campaign with 24 disposals and six tackles to steer the Dragons to their 17.10 (112) to 10.9 (69) win at Ikon Park as the club claimed its fifth under-18 premiership.

The Dragons backed up their 2022 premiership success, when the likes of Rising Star Harry Sheezel, midfield gun Will Ashcroft and top-10 pick Cam Mackenzie were all a part of the victory.

With more than 10 players likely to be picked over this year's draft and next year, there was plenty of talent on show in the game, which saw the Ranges lead by three points at the first change.

Ryley Sanders celebrates during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

That was before the Dragons kicked four goals in the next two terms and finished with a six-goal final quarter to run away with the win.

Dragons captain Will Brown was named best afield, with the skipper kicking 3.2 from 18 disposals in a strong midfield and forward display to push his draft hopes.

Will Brown after the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Lord had a team-high 32 disposals and seven inside-50s, while Murphy Reid (18 disposals, two goals) and Levi Ashcroft (18 disposals, one goal) were also strong contributors as bottom-agers. Hawthorn father-son prospect Calsher Dear kicked 2.2 from 13 disposals to continue his strong form to end the season.

Calsher Dear kicks a goal during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Ranges were competitive throughout, with livewire small forward Nick Watson dynamic with 20 disposals and a goal.

Tyson Sruk had a game-high 34 disposals and kicked a goal from eight clearances and nine inside-50s in a strong display, while 2024 prospect Christian Moraes had 23 disposals and a goal from the midfield. Caleb Windsor, who shapes as a first-round pick in November, had 14 disposals and a goal for the Ranges.

Christian Moraes celebrates during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SANDRINGHAM DRAGONS 3.3 7.6 11.8 17.10 (112)

EASTERN RANGES 4.0 5.3 7.6 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Sandringham Dragons: Brown 3, Dear 2, Reid 2, Lloyd 2, May 2, Ashcroft, Harrop, Roberts, Edwards, Johnston, Visentini

Eastern Ranges: MacDonald 2, Weatherill, Sruk, Moraes, Watson, Windsor, Monteath, Cantwell