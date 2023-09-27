Andrew Mackie joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

GEELONG football boss Andrew Mackie is on Gettable this week.

Mackie opens up on trade negotiations with Port Adelaide around defender Esava Ratugolea, whether the club's No.7 draft pick will be on the table this year, and what the club hopes to achieve throughout the Trade Period.

Learn More 36:06

He also takes us through what his new role entails, having only been made the football boss at the Cats earlier this month, while he lists a few exciting youngsters to look out for at GMHBA Stadium in the coming seasons.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also analyse how Collingwood and Brisbane built their Grand Final squads, look at why North Melbourne is suddenly a 'dangerous' proposition after receiving AFL compensation, and give out a heap of trade and contract news from across the competition.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.