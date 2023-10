Jarryd Lyons, Lachie Neale and Daniel Rich after Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Scott Pendlebury's brilliant last quarter in Pies' flag unpacked

- Can Lions go one better in 2024? Swans show it doesn't take much to go wrong

- Damo reveals his Grand Final top five

- Early Trade Period preview: Who's after Goldstein? Port, North analysed

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.