Geelong's Max Holmes has won the 2023 Coles Pre-Game Sprint in a canter ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Max Holmes wins the Coles Pre-Game Sprint ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX HOLMES has streeted the field in the 2023 Coles Pre-Game Sprint, finishing well clear of Brisbane's Jaxon Prior and Melbourne's Jed Adams.

Jed McEntee from Port Adelaide and Ed Richards from the Western Bulldogs finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Holmes, who had a strong background in junior athletics before switching to football in his draft year, joins teammates Patrick Dangerfield and Rhys Stanley as a winner of the traditional 100m dash.

Holmes is the son of dual Olympian and Commonwealth Gold medallist Lee Naylor, and claimed the Australian under-18 400m hurdles title.

Holmes and hosed! 🥇



The @GeelongCats’ Max Holmes blitzes the field to win the 2023 AFL Grand Final Sprint 👏 #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/Mkyt8JCnkL — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 30, 2023

Grand Final sprint winners since 2002

2002 - Jared Crouch (Syd)

2003 - James Walker (Frem)

2004 - James Walker (Frem)

2005 - Brett Deledio (Rich)

2006 - Brendan Fevola (Carl)

2007 - Jake King (Rich)

2008 - Matthew White (Rich)

2009 - Rhys Stanley (StK)

2010 - Luke Miles (StK)

2011 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2012 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2013 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2014 - Jordan Murdoch (Geel)

2015 - Majak Daw (NM)

2016 - James Shirley (Murrumbeena Lions)

2017 - Connor Menadue (Rich)

2018 - Godfrey Okereneyang (Coolamon Grasshoppers)

2019 - Ben King (GC)

2020 - Jordan Clark (Geel)

2021 - Josh Rotham (WC)

2022 - Hugo Ralphsmith (Rich)

2023 - Max Holmes (Geel)