The Match Review for Saturday's Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane has been completed

Mason Cox celebrates Collingwood's win in the 2023 Grand Final against Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruckman Mason Cox has been slapped with a fine for rough conduct against Brisbane's Darcy Gardiner during the Pies' four-point win over the Lions in Saturday's Grand Final.

The incident occurred in the third term, with Cox slapped with a $3,000 fine by the Match Review Officer for the incident that was graded as careless, low impact and high contact.

The penalty can be reduced to $2,000 with an early plea.