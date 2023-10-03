Richmond recruit Tim Taranto has won the 2023 Jack Dyer Medal after a sensational first season at Punt Road

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during the round four match between Richmond and Western Bulldogs at the MCG, April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND recruit Tim Taranto's outstanding debut season with the Tigers has been capped off with the Jack Dyer Medal as the club's best and fairest.

Taranto, 25, made the move from Greater Western Sydney over the off-season, with this being his second club champion award after a win at the Giants in 2019.

Dustin Martin capped off a sparkling return to form after a few tough years with injury and personal matters, polling 54 votes to finish second to Taranto's 68.

The dangerous Shai Bolton finished third with 50, ahead of defensive duo Nick Vlastuin (46) and Daniel Rioli (45).

Taranto set a club record for tackles in 2023, laying 154 to sit in the competition's top 10. He was also in the AFL's top 10 for total disposals and clearances, but was overlooked for the All-Australian squad.

Tim Taranto and teammates celebrate a goal during the round 13 Fremantle and Richmond clash at Optus Stadium on June 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Defender Tylar Young was named best first-year player after making the jump up from the club's VFL team, playing 19 games as a key defensive pillar, while fellow backman Nathan Broad won the Francis Bourke award for club values.

Bolton also received the David Mandie community award for his work with Richmond's Korin Gamadji Institute, mid-season AFL recruit James Trezise was named the club's VFL best and fairest, while retiring great Jack Riewoldt finished as the leading goalkicker for a 12th and final time.

2023 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Tim Taranto - 68 votes

2. Dustin Martin - 54

3. Shai Bolton - 50

4. Nick Vlastuin - 46

5. Daniel Rioli - 45

6. Liam Baker - 44

7. Noah Balta - 43

8. Dion Prestia - 42

= 9. Kamdyn McIntosh - 30

= 9. Nathan Broad - 30

All players received 0-5 votes per game from the match committee, based on offensive, defensive and contest impacts on the match.