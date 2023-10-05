Riley Bonner is hoping to get another chance at AFL level

Riley Bonner in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED Port Adelaide half-back Riley Bonner believes he's about to hit his prime in a message to clubs searching for running defenders on the cheap.

Bonner was told post-season he wouldn't be offered a new contract at Port after 93 games across eight years at the Power.

The 26-year-old played 11 games this season and was deployed as a winger, but told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio he would be ready to slot into a new club as a defender if presented the opportunity.

"I can play multiple positions. Wing, half-back, [but] I think my best footy's off half-back," Bonner said.

"I think I could help some teams if that's what they're looking for – a running half-back.

"I've got that hunger and drive to still be able to play, and I'm still pretty young, so should be getting into my prime.

"Hopefully I've got a lot of footy left in front of me."

Bonner said he had already attracted some interest from clubs but is preparing to nervously wait for the Trade Period to unfold first.

"Clubs will work out what they can get through their Trade Period. If they don't get what they desire, then I guess guys like me can walk into a club not costing them anything," he said.

Collingwood premiership player Oleg Markov has become a poster boy for delisted players after his fairytale 2023, with Bonner now looking to his former teammate for inspiration.

"He's definitely the type of player you can look at in these situations," Bonner said. "I played state footy with Oleg back in 2015, so I was pretty happy and proud as a mate to see him do what he's done.

Riley Bonner in action during the R18 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at TIO Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've just got to get myself in front of a new, fresh set of eyes and show them what I've still got.

"I've just got to keep myself as fit as I can and when that phone rings, be ready to go."