Riley Bonner, Trent Dumont, Brynn Teakle and Nathan Barkla have all been axed by Port Adelaide

Riley Bonner in action during the R18 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at TIO Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has begun its list cull following its straight-sets exit from this year's finals series, with midfielder Riley Bonner among four players to be axed after 93 games with the club.

The 26-year-old joins Trent Dumont, Brynn Teakle and Nathan Barkla in not being offered a new contract by the Power for 2024.

Bonner, who was selected with pick No.37 in the 2015 national draft, played 11 AFL games this season, his last coming in the loss to Geelong in round 21.

Former North Melbourne mid Dumont arrived at Port Adelaide as a delisted free agent at the end of 2021 but was unable to break into the senior team this season.

He played in all of the club's SANFL games, averaging 22 disposals and five tackles.

Dumont featured eight times for the Power last year.

Trent Dumont poses during Port Adelaide's official team photo day on March 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Teakle, 23, arrived at Alberton with the eighth pick in the 2022 mid-season draft from East Fremantle in the WAFL.

The 204cm ruck made his AFL debut against Sydney a fortnight after his arrival, only to suffer a broken collarbone early in the match.

He managed six AFL games for the club including four in 2023, but his impact this season was limited by a foot injury which sidelined him for several weeks in the middle of the year.4

Brynn Teakle celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Barkla came through Port Adelaide's Next Generation Academy and was selected as a Category B rookie at the 2022 Rookie Draft.

The Woodville-West Torrens product played three SANFL games for the Magpies last season and another 15 this year, playing mostly as a forward.

Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps thanked the quartet for their service.

"It is difficult to farewell players of such great character who have dedicated themselves to our club," Cripps said.

"We appreciated the hard work and commitment that Riley, Trent, Brynn and Nathan put in across multiple years with us.

"We wish them every success with their next steps and thank them for everything they have contributed to our club."