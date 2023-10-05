Brisbane football manager Danny Daly says Deven Robertson was genuinely torn over his call to stay a Lion

Deven Robertson and Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over Carlton in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Deven Robertson was "to-ing and fro-ing" about a potential move to West Coast before sticking with the Lions, football manager Danny Daly says.

Robertson was a member of Brisbane's Grand Final team last Saturday, but with Will Ashcroft to return next season from his ruptured ACL, a spot in the Lions' midfield is not guaranteed in 2024.

Speaking to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Daly said he was "grateful" to get Robertson's phone call on Thursday afternoon confirming the 22-year-old would sign on for two years.

"The reports are true," Daly said.

"We're not going to hide behind that, he had a big decision to make.

"He was to-ing and fro-ing. The opportunity to go back home and potentially settle straight into the West Coast midfield was probably enticing for him.

"I've got no doubt during the last three or four days once the Grand Final finished that one minute he was West Coast, next minute he was us."

Deven Robertson during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Robertson told Daly that ultimately it was the Lions' culture that made his mind up, confirming he was "up for the fight" to try and win a spot in the loaded Brisbane midfield.

Daly said Ashcroft, who had a wonderful first year before his season-ending injury, was hopeful of returning around mid-season.

Daly confirmed the Lions had not yet offered Rhys Mathieson a new deal.

The popular midfielder did not add to his 72 career games this season.

"I'm sure Rhysy, because he hasn't played a lot of footy, might be looking at what else is out there.

"We haven't had a great opportunity to speak to these guys yet.

"We'll touch base with him over next 24 hours and have a good chat with him and see where he's at, see where he fits with our list.

"I've got no doubt he'd be trying to see what else is out there, potentially,"