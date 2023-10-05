Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash with St Kilda in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM STEWART has stamped himself as one of Geelong's finest modern-day players by claiming his second 'Carji' Greeves Medal as the Cats' best and fairest.

Stewart polled 135 votes from the coaches to be a clear winner, 30 votes ahead of the runner-up Tom Atkins and a further 12 votes clear of third-placed Gryan Miers.

The versatile defender won his first club champion award in 2021 and backed it up this year with a fine season in which he played 22 of a possible 23 games. He polled votes in 20 of those matches and was judged the Cats' best player in eight.

Stewart, 30, also earned his fifth All-Australian blazer in his seven seasons at the top level, having not made his debut until he was 24.

Second-placed Atkins backed up his top-five finish from last year with an even better season, playing all 23 games and ranking third in the League for tackles.

Tom Atkins in action during Geelong's clash with St Kilda in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Miers enjoyed his best season at AFL level, playing every game and leading the League with a record 41 goal assists during the home and away season.

In other awards presented on the night, Ollie Henry was named best young player, Atkins won the Tom Harley Award for best clubman, and Stewart was recognised with the Carter Family Community Champion award for his commitment to the community.

'Carji' Greeves Medal top 10

1. Tom Stewart- 135 votes

2. Tom Atkins- 105

3. Gryan Miers - 93

4. Zach Guthrie - 87

5. Jeremy Cameron - 69

6. Mark Blicavs - 67

7. Brad Close - 66

8. Patrick Dangerfield - 62

9. Tom Hawkins - 59

10. Isaac Smith - 57

How the voting works

After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each players performance out of 10. Votes are polled in games where a players performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. All matches are counted towards their final total.