Craig McRae's coaching panel is set to stay together as the club eyes another flag in 2024

Scott Selwood at a Collingwood training session in May, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is set to retain the coaching panel that landed the club a record equalling 16th premiership last month, with Scott Selwood the latest assistant coach to knock back a rival offer and recommit to the club under Craig McRae's leadership.

Brisbane made a compelling pitch to the Magpies' midfield coach to relocate to Queensland and join Chris Fagan's coaching panel, but Selwood opted to fulfil his contract at the AIA Centre and help Collingwood attempt to go back-to-back in 2024.

The former West Coast and Geelong midfielder is still just 33 but has made an impressive transition into coaching across his first four seasons at the Magpies and is highly rated in the industry.

Scott Selwood hugs brother Joel ahead of the clash between Collingwood and Geelong in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Selwood's decision to stay comes just a week after Justin Leppitsch chose not to accept a director of coaching offer from the Western Bulldogs after the club made a compelling pitch for the former Brisbane Lions senior coach to move to the Whitten Oval.

Collingwood's head of coaching Brendon Bolton and forwards coach Hayden Skipworth are also understood to have attracted interest from clubs on the back of a successful season that culminated in last month's thrilling Grand Final win over Brisbane, but both are expected to stay.

Leppitsch, who has now been involved in four flags as an assistant coach after playing in three during his decorated career at the Lions, is understood to have been promoted from head of strategy and forwards coach to a director of football performance role at the Pies.

Bolton will also have an expanded role when the Magpies report back for pre-season training in December with the former Carlton senior coach to spend a day each week working with the administration to better connect each department after proving his value to the football department since joining the club at the end of 2021.

Oleg Markov and Justin Leppitsch celebrate after the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Development coach Neville Jetta also signed a new contract recently and will remain at the club in 2024. Collingwood won't announce its coaching panel until closer to the start of pre-season.

Brisbane has already started making enquiries to fill the vacancy they hoped would be filled by Selwood following the departure of Jed Adcock to North Melbourne.

Strategy coach Mark Stone also departed the Lions' football department at the completion of the season. The club is expected to add just one assistant coach rather than two at this stage.

Development coach Dale Morris is understood to have made an impressive start to his time at Brisbane after arriving last year and could be promoted to backline coach following Adcock's move to Arden Street.