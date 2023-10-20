The Kangaroos have delisted another three players

Kayne Turner celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round three, 2023.

NORTH Melbourne has moved to axe another three players, delisting Kayne Turner, Aiden Bonar and Jack Mahony.

Turner, 27, played 130 games for the Kangaroos, Bonar featured 28 times after joining from Greater Western Sydney and Mahony made 44 appearances.

The trio won't be offered contracts for 2024, joining Jacob Edwards, Flynn Perez, Phoenix Spicer and Lachie Young in being delisted.

Ben Cunnington, Aaron Hall, Daniel Howe and Jack Ziebell retired, while Todd Goldstein and Ben McKay left the club as free agents.

"Kayne made a significant contribution across his almost 10 years at Arden Street, highlighted by his recent induction as a life member of the club and two seasons in the leadership group," North general manager of football Todd Viney said.

"He always had a team-first attitude, and we thank him for his dedication to North Melbourne.

"We also thank Jack and Aiden for all their efforts and their dedication to our program during their three years here.

"These decisions are never easy to make, and we wish all three men the best for their future endeavours."

The Kangaroos brought Dylan Stephens, Zac Fisher and Bigoa Nyuon in during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while they also signed ex-Swans rookie Toby Pink as a delisted free agent.