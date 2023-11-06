Clockwise from left: Aliir Aliir celebrates, Brisbane players look dejected, Sam Durham celebrates and Carlton players celebrate. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a season of thrillers as 2023 smashed a record in a memorable campaign.

Collingwood's four-point Grand Final win over Brisbane proved to be a fitting way to end a season of heart-stopping finishes.

The final Saturday in September was, remarkably, the 57th game of the 2023 season decided by 10 points or less.

While there was an extra round in 2023, that smashed the all-time competition record for the most matches decided by 10 points or less in a single season.

The previous record was 49 in 2014, while recent seasons have also delivered and highlighted the evenness of the competition, with 2022 (42), 2021 (47), 2019 (47), 2018 (45) and 2017 (44) all making the top 10.

While the expansion of the competition in recent decades has meant more games and more chances for close finishes, the recent trend is nonetheless clear - this is the era of the thriller.

  Record in games decided
by 10 points or less in 2023
Collingwood 8-1
Carlton 6-1-0
Port Adelaide 6-1
Greater Western Sydney 5-3
Fremantle 3-2
Essendon 4-3
Sydney 4-1-3
Brisbane 2-2
Melbourne 4-6
Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast 2-3
Richmond 2-1-3
North Melbourne 2-5
Gold Coast 1-3
Adelaide 1-5
Western Bulldogs 1-5
Geelong 0-1-4


As has become the norm under Craig McRae, the Magpies were again dominant in thrillers.

Collingwood went 8-1 in matches decided by 10 points or less in 2023, a win percentage of 89, while preliminary finalist Carlton was the only side to go unbeaten, its 6-1-0 record giving it a win percentage of 86.

Port Adelaide went out in straight sets but was 6-1, while Greater Western Sydney was 5-3, falling to the Magpies by a point in their preliminary final.

34:51

GETTABLE: Pick trade news, No.1s contract calls, Pie options, will gun trio go?

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey bring you the latest draft news and are joined by GWS Giants recruiting manager Adrian Caruso

There is perhaps cause for optimism, or hope, at the other end of the spectrum.

Geelong was winless in its five games decided by 10 points or less, while Adelaide (1-5) and the Western Bulldogs (1-5) fell short of finals.

And only one team lost more close games than North Melbourne (2-5), with Melbourne (4-6) putting its supporters through several thrillers, including losing its two finals by a combined nine points.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

57 – 2023
49 – 2014
47 – 2019, 2021
45 – 2018
44 – 2017
43 – 2002
42 – 2010, 2013, 2022

Round 6: Beat Hawthorn by three points
Round 7: Lost to Collingwood by one point
Round 15: Lost to Collingwood by two points
Round 19: Lost to Melbourne by four points
Round 22: Lost to Brisbane by six points
Round 23: Lost to Sydney by one point

Record: 1-5

03:30

Last two mins: Crows come up clutch to edge brave Hawks

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Hawthorn in Launceston

Round 18: Lost to Melbourne by one point
Round 21: Beat Fremantle by three points
Round 22: Beat Adelaide by six points
Grand Final: Lost to Collingwood by four points

Record: 2-2

03:27

Last two mins: Lions hold off Dockers in thriller

Enjoy the nail-biting final moments between Fremantle and Brisbane in round 21

Round 1: Drew with Richmond
Round 2: Beat Geelong by eight points
Round 3: Beat Greater Western Sydney by 10 points
Round 22: Beat Melbourne by four points
Round 23: Beat Gold Coast by four points
Elimination Final: Beat Sydney by six points
Semi Final: Beat Melbourne by two points

Record: 6-1-0

03:55

Last two mins: Blues prevail over Dees in classic

The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Carlton in the semi finals

Round 5: Beat St Kilda by six points
Round 7: Beat Adelaide by one point
Round 13: Lost to Melbourne by four points
Round 15: Beat Adelaide by two points
Round 19: Beat Port Adelaide by two points
Round 22: Beat Geelong by eight points
Qualifying Final: Beat Melbourne by seven points
Preliminary Final: Beat Greater Western Sydney by one point
Grand Final: Beat Brisbane by four points

Record: 8-1

03:56

Last two mins: Pies defy Lions' charge to claim nail-biting flag

The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Brisbane in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Round 8: Lost to Port Adelaide by five points
Round 10: Beat Richmond by one point
Round 12: Beat North Melbourne by six points
Round 16: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points
Round 20: Lost to Sydney by two points
Round 21: Beat West Coast by one point
Round 22: Beat North Melbourne by nine points

Record: 4-3

03:05

Last two mins: Durham the hero as Dons pinch thriller

Enjoy the thrilling final moments of the clash between the Bombers and Tigers

Round 2: Lost to North Melbourne by one point
Round 5: Beat Gold Coast by 10 points
Round 11: Beat Melbourne by seven points
Round 20: Beat Geelong by seven points
Round 21: Lost to Brisbane by three points

Record: 3-2

02:48

Last two mins: Docker desperation holds off Cats

The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Fremantle in round 20, 2023

Round 2: Lost to Carlton by eight points
Round 11: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by seven points
Round 16: Drew with Sydney
Round 20: Lost to Fremantle by seven points
Round 22: Lost to Collingwood by eight points

Record: 0-1-4

03:42

Last two mins: Frantic final moments as Swans, Cats play out draw

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and Geelong in round 16, 2023

Round 5: Lost to Fremantle by 10 points
Round 8: Lost to Melbourne by five points
Round 11: Beat the Western Bulldogs by seven points
Round 23: Lost to Carlton by four points

Record: 1-3

08:25

Highlights: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round 11

Round 3: Lost to Carlton by 10 points
Round 5: Beat Hawthorn by two points
Round 7: Beat Sydney by one point
Round 11: Beat Geelong by seven points
Round 12: Lost to Richmond by six points
Round 16: Beat Melbourne by two points
Round 20: Beat the Western Bulldogs by five points
Preliminary Final: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Record: 5-3

04:09

Last two mins: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans

The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

Round 5: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points
Round 6: Lost to Adelaide by three points
Round 11: Beat St Kilda by 10 points
Round 19: Lost to Richmond by one point
Round 22: Beat the Western Bulldogs by three points

Record: 2-3

03:39

Last two mins: Hawks hold off surging Bulldogs

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs in round 22

Round 8: Beat Gold Coast by five points
Round 10: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points
Round 11: Lost to Fremantle by seven points
Round 13: Beat Collingwood by four points
Round 16: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points
Round 18: Beat Brisbane by one point
Round 19: Beat Adelaide by four points
Round 22: Lost to Carlton by four points
Qualifying Final: Lost to Collingwood by seven points
Semi Final: Lost to Carlton by two points

Record: 4-6

03:55

Last two mins: Melksham steals it for Dees over Lions

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Brisbane in round 18, 2023

Round 1: Beat West Coast by five points
Round 2: Beat Fremantle by one point
Round 10: Lost to Sydney by three points
Round 12: Lost to Essendon by six points
Round 19: Lost to St Kilda by eight points
Round 20: Lost to West Coast by five points
Round 22: Lost to Essendon by nine points

Record: 2-5

04:40

Last two mins: Late drama as Roos clinch nail-biter

Enjoy the enthralling final moments between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Opus Stadium

Round 4: Beat Sydney by two points
Round 7: Beat St Kilda by seven points
Round 8: Beat Essendon by five points
Round 10: Beat Melbourne by four points
Round 11: Beat Richmond by 10 points
Round 16: Beat Essendon by four points
Round 19: Lost to Collingwood by two points

Record: 6-1

03:56

Last two mins: Houston rocket seals Port win in wild finish

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Essendon and Port Adelaide in round 16

Round 1: Drew with Carlton
Round 4: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by five points
Round 10: Lost to Essendon by one point
Round 11: Lost to Port Adelaide by 10 points
Round 12: Beat Greater Western Sydney by six points
Round 19: Beat Hawthorn by one point

Record: 2-1-3

04:09

Last two mins: Baker cooks up match-winning goal in Tigers fightback

The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Hawthorn in round 19

Round 5: Lost to Collingwood by six points
Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by seven points
Round 11: Lost to Hawthorn by 10 points
Round 16: Beat West Coast by eight points
Round 19: Beat North Melbourne by eight points

Record: 2-3

08:03

Highlights: St Kilda v North Melbourne

The Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 19

Round 4: Lost to Port Adelaide by two points
Round 7: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by one point
Round 10: Beat North Melbourne by three points
Round 16: Drew with Geelong
Round 18: Beat the Western Bulldogs by two points
Round 20: Beat Essendon by two points
Round 23: Beat Adelaide by one point
Elimination Final: Lost to Carlton by six points

Record: 4-1-3

04:27

Last two mins: Controversial call denies Crows late winner

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Sydney in round 23, 2023

Round 1: Lost to North Melbourne by five points
Round 16: Lost to St Kilda by eight points
Round 20: Beat North Melbourne by five points
Round 21: Lost to Essendon by one point
Round 23: Beat the Western Bulldogs by seven points

Record: 2-3

03:10

Last two mins: Nervy Eagles hold off fast-finishing Kangas

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between West Coast and North Melbourne in round 20, 2023

Round 4: Beat Richmond by five points
Round 11: Lost to Gold Coast by seven points
Round 18: Lost to Sydney by two points
Round 20: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by five points
Round 22: Lost to Hawthorn by three points
Round 23: Lost to West Coast by seven points

Record: 1-5

04:31

Last two mins: Bulldogs hold off resurgent Tigers in wild finish

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Dogs and Tigers at the MCG