The 2023 season delivered more thrillers than ever before

Clockwise from left: Aliir Aliir celebrates, Brisbane players look dejected, Sam Durham celebrates and Carlton players celebrate. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a season of thrillers as 2023 smashed a record in a memorable campaign.

Collingwood's four-point Grand Final win over Brisbane proved to be a fitting way to end a season of heart-stopping finishes.

The final Saturday in September was, remarkably, the 57th game of the 2023 season decided by 10 points or less.

While there was an extra round in 2023, that smashed the all-time competition record for the most matches decided by 10 points or less in a single season.

The previous record was 49 in 2014, while recent seasons have also delivered and highlighted the evenness of the competition, with 2022 (42), 2021 (47), 2019 (47), 2018 (45) and 2017 (44) all making the top 10.

While the expansion of the competition in recent decades has meant more games and more chances for close finishes, the recent trend is nonetheless clear - this is the era of the thriller.

Record in games decided

by 10 points or less in 2023 Collingwood 8-1 Carlton 6-1-0 Port Adelaide 6-1 Greater Western Sydney 5-3 Fremantle 3-2 Essendon 4-3 Sydney 4-1-3 Brisbane 2-2 Melbourne 4-6 Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast 2-3 Richmond 2-1-3 North Melbourne 2-5 Gold Coast 1-3 Adelaide 1-5 Western Bulldogs 1-5 Geelong 0-1-4



As has become the norm under Craig McRae, the Magpies were again dominant in thrillers.

Collingwood went 8-1 in matches decided by 10 points or less in 2023, a win percentage of 89, while preliminary finalist Carlton was the only side to go unbeaten, its 6-1-0 record giving it a win percentage of 86.

Port Adelaide went out in straight sets but was 6-1, while Greater Western Sydney was 5-3, falling to the Magpies by a point in their preliminary final.

Learn More 34:51

There is perhaps cause for optimism, or hope, at the other end of the spectrum.

Geelong was winless in its five games decided by 10 points or less, while Adelaide (1-5) and the Western Bulldogs (1-5) fell short of finals.

And only one team lost more close games than North Melbourne (2-5), with Melbourne (4-6) putting its supporters through several thrillers, including losing its two finals by a combined nine points.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

57 – 2023

49 – 2014

47 – 2019, 2021

45 – 2018

44 – 2017

43 – 2002

42 – 2010, 2013, 2022

Round 6: Beat Hawthorn by three points

Round 7: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Round 15: Lost to Collingwood by two points

Round 19: Lost to Melbourne by four points

Round 22: Lost to Brisbane by six points

Round 23: Lost to Sydney by one point

Record: 1-5

Learn More 03:30

Round 18: Lost to Melbourne by one point

Round 21: Beat Fremantle by three points

Round 22: Beat Adelaide by six points

Grand Final: Lost to Collingwood by four points

Record: 2-2

Learn More 03:27

Round 1: Drew with Richmond

Round 2: Beat Geelong by eight points

Round 3: Beat Greater Western Sydney by 10 points

Round 22: Beat Melbourne by four points

Round 23: Beat Gold Coast by four points

Elimination Final: Beat Sydney by six points

Semi Final: Beat Melbourne by two points

Record: 6-1-0

Learn More 03:55

Round 5: Beat St Kilda by six points

Round 7: Beat Adelaide by one point

Round 13: Lost to Melbourne by four points

Round 15: Beat Adelaide by two points

Round 19: Beat Port Adelaide by two points

Round 22: Beat Geelong by eight points

Qualifying Final: Beat Melbourne by seven points

Preliminary Final: Beat Greater Western Sydney by one point

Grand Final: Beat Brisbane by four points

Record: 8-1

Learn More 03:56

Round 8: Lost to Port Adelaide by five points

Round 10: Beat Richmond by one point

Round 12: Beat North Melbourne by six points

Round 16: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points

Round 20: Lost to Sydney by two points

Round 21: Beat West Coast by one point

Round 22: Beat North Melbourne by nine points

Record: 4-3

Learn More 03:05

Round 2: Lost to North Melbourne by one point

Round 5: Beat Gold Coast by 10 points

Round 11: Beat Melbourne by seven points

Round 20: Beat Geelong by seven points

Round 21: Lost to Brisbane by three points

Record: 3-2

Learn More 02:48

Round 2: Lost to Carlton by eight points

Round 11: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by seven points

Round 16: Drew with Sydney

Round 20: Lost to Fremantle by seven points

Round 22: Lost to Collingwood by eight points

Record: 0-1-4

Learn More 03:42

Round 5: Lost to Fremantle by 10 points

Round 8: Lost to Melbourne by five points

Round 11: Beat the Western Bulldogs by seven points

Round 23: Lost to Carlton by four points

Record: 1-3

Learn More 08:25

Round 3: Lost to Carlton by 10 points

Round 5: Beat Hawthorn by two points

Round 7: Beat Sydney by one point

Round 11: Beat Geelong by seven points

Round 12: Lost to Richmond by six points

Round 16: Beat Melbourne by two points

Round 20: Beat the Western Bulldogs by five points

Preliminary Final: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Record: 5-3

Learn More 04:09

Round 5: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points

Round 6: Lost to Adelaide by three points

Round 11: Beat St Kilda by 10 points

Round 19: Lost to Richmond by one point

Round 22: Beat the Western Bulldogs by three points

Record: 2-3

Learn More 03:39

Round 8: Beat Gold Coast by five points

Round 10: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points

Round 11: Lost to Fremantle by seven points

Round 13: Beat Collingwood by four points

Round 16: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by two points

Round 18: Beat Brisbane by one point

Round 19: Beat Adelaide by four points

Round 22: Lost to Carlton by four points

Qualifying Final: Lost to Collingwood by seven points

Semi Final: Lost to Carlton by two points

Record: 4-6

Learn More 03:55

Round 1: Beat West Coast by five points

Round 2: Beat Fremantle by one point

Round 10: Lost to Sydney by three points

Round 12: Lost to Essendon by six points

Round 19: Lost to St Kilda by eight points

Round 20: Lost to West Coast by five points

Round 22: Lost to Essendon by nine points

Record: 2-5

Learn More 04:40

Round 4: Beat Sydney by two points

Round 7: Beat St Kilda by seven points

Round 8: Beat Essendon by five points

Round 10: Beat Melbourne by four points

Round 11: Beat Richmond by 10 points

Round 16: Beat Essendon by four points

Round 19: Lost to Collingwood by two points

Record: 6-1

Learn More 03:56

Round 1: Drew with Carlton

Round 4: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by five points

Round 10: Lost to Essendon by one point

Round 11: Lost to Port Adelaide by 10 points

Round 12: Beat Greater Western Sydney by six points

Round 19: Beat Hawthorn by one point

Record: 2-1-3

Learn More 04:09

Round 5: Lost to Collingwood by six points

Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by seven points

Round 11: Lost to Hawthorn by 10 points

Round 16: Beat West Coast by eight points

Round 19: Beat North Melbourne by eight points

Record: 2-3

Learn More 08:03

Round 4: Lost to Port Adelaide by two points

Round 7: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by one point

Round 10: Beat North Melbourne by three points

Round 16: Drew with Geelong

Round 18: Beat the Western Bulldogs by two points

Round 20: Beat Essendon by two points

Round 23: Beat Adelaide by one point

Elimination Final: Lost to Carlton by six points

Record: 4-1-3

Learn More 04:27

Round 1: Lost to North Melbourne by five points

Round 16: Lost to St Kilda by eight points

Round 20: Beat North Melbourne by five points

Round 21: Lost to Essendon by one point

Round 23: Beat the Western Bulldogs by seven points

Record: 2-3

Learn More 03:10

Round 4: Beat Richmond by five points

Round 11: Lost to Gold Coast by seven points

Round 18: Lost to Sydney by two points

Round 20: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by five points

Round 22: Lost to Hawthorn by three points

Round 23: Lost to West Coast by seven points

Record: 1-5