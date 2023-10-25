Liam Henry, Chris Burgess and Jack Ginnivan. Pictures: St Kilda FC, Adelaide FC, Hawthorn FC

WITH the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period done and dusted, there will be fresh faces running around for most teams in 2024.

So who gets the nod? Who's on the bench? Who misses out?

Here's how we see your club's best line-up for next season, assuming everyone is available.

*players in italics are new to the club

How the Crows filter more speed through the midfield will be interesting in 2024, and their strong draft hand means they could push higher up the order and add a young star to their best team for round one. For now, however, important forward Josh Rachele shapes as their best option to rotate more heavily. Recruit Chris Burgess will play early given the Crows' injuries in defence, but Josh Worrell is preferred as the third tall in this team given his versatility in the role that departed backman Tom Doedee would have occupied. Talented youngster Max Michalanney is the lockdown option on small forwards, but he has the ability to contribute offensively as well. Elliott Himmelberg was denied a trade but remains behind several key position options when at full strength. The Crows will hope Sam Berry bounces back in 2024 and forces his way in, likewise youngsters Luke Nankervis, Brayden Cook and Zac Taylor. – Nathan Schmook

B: Josh Worrell, Nick Murray, Brodie Smith

HB: Wayne Milera, Jordon Butts, Max Michalanney

C: Mitch Hinge, Jordan Dawson, Jake Soligo

HF: Josh Rachele, Taylor Walker, Izak Rankine

F: Riley Thilthorpe, Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Matt Crouch

I/C: Chayce Jones, Luke Pedlar, Rory Sloane, Lachlan Murphy

Emerg: Sam Berry, Chris Burgess, Lachlan Gollant, Will Hamill

After missing out on a premiership by less than a goal, the Lions have one of the most settled line-ups in the League. Free agent recruit Tom Doedee will add some intercept marking in defence when he returns from a knee injury in the middle of the year, while young star Will Ashcroft (knee) will also return around the bye to add midfield class. Youngsters Kai Lohmann and Deven Robertson – who both turned their backs on rival interest to remain with Brisbane – should be bashing the door down to force their way into the 22. The area that looks most vulnerable is the tall forwards, although the Lions are hopeful Hawthorn recruit Brandon Ryan can be ready to contribute at senior level should he be called on. – Michael Whiting

B: Tom Doedee, Jack Payne, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Keidean Coleman, Harris Andrews, Darcy Wilmot

C: Jaspa Fletcher, Hugh McCluggage, Jarrod Berry

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey

F: Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley

I/C: Conor McKenna, Cal Ah Chee, Will Ashcroft, Dayne Zorko

Emerg: Darcy Gardiner, Deven Robertson, Kai Lohmann, Darcy Fort

Carlton has some serious depth now, evidenced by the fact new recruit Elijah Hollands might struggle to crack its best team. Brodie Kemp will vie with Caleb Marchbank and Lewis Young as the second key defender, while the long-awaited return of Zac Williams could force Jordan Boyd to battle with Alex Cincotta for the other spot across half-back. Jesse Motlop, Lachie Fogarty and Matt Owies are given the nod as small forwards, but Corey Durdin and David Cuningham can feel stiff. The flexibility of Matt Kennedy and Jack Silvagni make them appealing options to eventually see plenty of footy, while the workrate of Ollie Hollands could see him force his way into the side. There are high hopes for youngsters Lachie Cowan and Jaxon Binns, but they're not part of the senior setup regularly just yet. – Riley Beveridge

B: Mitch McGovern, Jacob Weitering, Nic Newman

HB: Zac Williams, Brodie Kemp, Adam Saad

C: Blake Acres, Adam Cerra, Sam Docherty

HF: Jack Martin, Harry McKay, Matt Cottrell

F: Jesse Motlop, Charlie Curnow, Lachie Fogarty

Foll: Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Marc Pittonet, George Hewett, Jordan Boyd, Matt Owies

Emerg: Matt Kennedy, Ollie Hollands, Caleb Marchbank, Elijah Hollands

Zac Williams during Carlton's match against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Schultz provides an instant upgrade to a Collingwood forward line that lost Jack Ginnivan on Deadline Day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Taylor Adams has also departed after playing predominantly at half-forward in 2023. The reigning premiers have tremendous depth with young former first-round picks Fin Macrae and Ed Allan due for greater opportunities next year. Craig McRae opted for two ruckmen for most of the year, including the Grand Final, so expect Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox to both start in the 22. – Josh Gabelich

B: Jeremy Howe, Nathan Murphy, Brayden Maynard

HB: Isaac Quaynor, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury

C: Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

HF: Lachie Schultz, Dan McStay, Beau McCreery

F: Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Bobby Hill

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Tom Mitchell

I/C: Mason Cox, Jack Crisp, Oleg Markov, Pat Lipinski

Emerg: Fin Macrae, John Noble, Billy Frampton, Will Hoskin-Elliott

The inclusions of Ben McKay, Jade Gresham and Xavier Duursma will bolster Essendon's squad and help improve the overall depth of the group. Whether the Bombers opt to play two ruckmen remains to be seen, however, it worked at times last season with Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips, so Todd Goldstein and Nick Bryan will be vying alongside Draper for those positions. When all fit, the Bombers have some much-needed midfield depth and they will be wanting to use Nic Martin and Sam Durham more in different roles as well as bringing in Duursma for his running power and toughness. Who misses out in the midfield rotation will be interesting if most are available, but Dylan Shiel has already had a disrupted off-season with two surgeries and Elijah Tsatas showed some exciting signs late last year. There will also be hopes Nik Cox and Zach Reid are ready to hold down best 22 positions by the start of next year. – Callum Twomey

B: Mason Redman, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde

HB: Andrew McGrath, Jordan Ridley, Dyson Heppell

C: Xavier Duursma, Darcy Parish, Nic Martin

HF: Archie Perkins, Peter Wright, Jake Stringer

F: Jade Gresham, Kyle Langford, Matt Guelfi

Foll: Sam Draper, Zach Merrett, Jye Caldwell

I/C: Ben Hobbs, Sam Durham, Harrison Jones, Elijah Tsatas

Emerg: Dylan Shiel, Will Setterfield, Nik Cox, Todd Goldstein

The Dockers are looking for new options on the wing and in the small forward position, with Heath Chapman expected to lock down one wing after a focused pre-season learning the position. James Aish and Matthew Johnson can rotate on the other, with Andrew Brayshaw also an option to spend time on the outside. Nathan O'Driscoll is not selected but could make a run if he bounces back with a big pre-season. By getting weaker in the Trade Period, the team needs to find organic improvement, and Hayden Young, Josh Treacy, Chapman and Johnson are all tipped here to be significantly stronger players in 2024. Corey Wagner and Karl Worner will battle for a backline spot, while Sam Sturt and Tom Emmett are hard to separate in attack. Injuries have seen Matt Taberner relinquish his ownership of a key forward post, with Luke Jackson expected to play a mix of key forward, ruck and midfield. Champion Nat Fyfe is the wildcard if he can regain full fitness and enough confidence in his body to play as an inside midfielder again. – Nathan Schmook

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Brandon Walker

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Corey Wagner

C: Matthew Johnson, Hayden Young, Heath Chapman

HF: Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick

F: Michael Walters, Jye Amiss, Sam Switkowski

Foll: Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw

I/C: Nat Fyfe, Sam Sturt, Jaeger O'Meara, James Aish

Emerg: Neil Erasmus, Matt Taberner, Tom Emmett, Ethan Hughes

Luke Jackson in action during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After holding Esava Ratugolea to his contract last Trade Period, the Cats lost the key defender to Port Adelaide earlier this month and will need to rejig the backline ahead of next season. Jack Henry has been moved around a bit in recent years, while also dealing with repeated foot issues. Will Chris Scott settle him back down in defence in 2024? Cam Guthrie didn't play after round six due to a toe injury and will bolster a midfield that struggled without Joel Selwood this year. Jhye Clark only played one quarter at AFL level this year but should get a lot more opportunities next season. Toby Conway could go past Rhys Stanley sooner rather than later after breaking through for a debut. – Josh Gabelich

B: Zach Guthrie, Sam De Koning, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Tom Stewart, Jack Henry, Mitch Duncan

C: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Max Holmes

HF: Gryan Miers, Jeremy Cameron, Brad Close

F: Tyson Stengle, Tom Hawkins, Ollie Henry

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Tom Atkins, Cam Guthrie

I/C: Jack Bowes, Mark O'Connor, Tanner Bruhn, Zach Tuohy

Emerg: Gary Rohan, Jed Bews, Brandan Parfitt, Jhye Clark

Cam Guthrie in action during the R3 match between Geelong and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No off-season recruits for the Suns, although their best team could look a touch different after they acquire some high-end Academy talent in the upcoming AFL Draft. With Damien Hardwick now in charge, we can expect speed to be a vital part of their team, so Lachie Weller (knee) and Wil Powell (ankle) will be welcome returns, while Joel Jeffrey (foot) looms as another big inclusion after injury interrupted his past season. Whether Hardwick goes with three tall forwards or two will be interesting, with Levi Casboult capable of offering back-up ruck minutes to reliable co-captain Jarrod Witts. – Michael Whiting

B: Mac Andrew, Sam Collins, Connor Budarick

HB: Joel Jeffrey, Charlie Ballard, Wil Powell

C: Lachie Weller, Noah Anderson, Brandon Ellis

HF: Sam Flanders, Jack Lukosius, Ben Ainsworth

F: Malcolm Rosas jnr, Ben King, Nick Holman

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Sean Lemmens, Bailey Humphrey, David Swallow, Levi Casboult

Emerg: Jy Farrar, Alex Davies, Darcy Macpherson, Ned Moyle

Lachie Weller attempts to break away from Mark O'Connor during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney was close to its best during last year's finals run, so there's no surprise there aren't many changes. The club also didn't bring in any new additions throughout the Trade Period, so it's a reasonably settled team. Its former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman should find his way into the side with another summer under his belt, but who would act as the side's second ruck if Lachie Keeffe goes out? Jake Riccardi is one potential option. Darcy Jones seriously impressed last pre-season, before rupturing his ACL in April, while he fits coach Adam Kingsley's gameplan perfectly. It wouldn't be a shock if he's close to the club's best side next year. Conor Stone, Leek Aleer and Harry Rowston are still young, but provide nice depth options if they continue their development next season. – Riley Beveridge

B: Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Lachie Ash

C: Finn Callaghan, Stephen Coniglio, Harry Perryman

HF: Toby Greene, Jake Riccardi, Brent Daniels

F: Toby Bedford, Jesse Hogan, Callum Brown

Foll: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Josh Kelly

I/C: Aaron Cadman, Callan Ward, Isaac Cumming, Xavier O'Halloran

Emerg: Darcy Jones, Braydon Preuss, Nick Haynes, Lachie Keeffe

Aaron Cadman and Jake Riccardi celebrate a goal against Richmond in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks' forward line has a new look about it, with the addition of Jack Ginnivan creating a buzz and excitement after the departure of Tyler Brockman to West Coast. The 20-year-old will be an important cog in the early stages of the season, especially with Chad Wingard (Achilles) sidelined until at least June. For the purposes of this exercise, Wingard holds a spot on the bench but we will have to wait and see if and how Sam Mitchell uses him, Ginnivan and Luke Breust in the same team. Mabior Chol will provide a strong second marking target behind Mitch Lewis, as well as back-up to Ned Reeves in the ruck, while the return of Jack Gunston adds vital experience and nous to a side that often struggled to find the goals in 2023. In a sign of the club's growing depth, fellow recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio might have to start on the outer, with the likes of Cam Mackenzie and Changkuoth Jiath also battling for a place in the starting 22. Denver Grainger-Barras' position in the side will be a fascinating watch as he enters his contract year in 2024. – Brandon Cohen

B: Blake Hardwick, James Blanck, Jack Scrimshaw

HB: Jarman Impey, James Sicily, Josh Weddle

C: Karl Amon, James Worpel, Josh Ward

HF: Jack Gunston, Mabior Chol, Dylan Moore

F: Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis, Jack Ginnivan

Foll: Ned Reeves, Jai Newcombe, Will Day

I/C: Conor Nash, Connor Macdonald, Finn Maginness, Chad Wingard

Emerg: Seamus Mitchell, Cam Mackenzie, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Changkuoth Jiath

Hawthorn recruit Jack Ginnivan. Picture: Hawthorn FC

While Melbourne brought in three new faces during the Trade Period, none are walk-up starters in the Dees' best 22 so don't expect too many changes to occur. Recruit Shane McAdam will get his chance up forward in Jake Melksham's (ACL) absence, however Melksham should get the nod once fit in the latter stages of the season. Tom Fullarton brings ruck depth but probably won't get much of a look-in, with Max Gawn likely to play as a sole ruck with Jacob van Rooyen and Adam Tomlinson offering back-up in games. Tomlinson has been on the fringe in recent times but should get a decent run at it in the backline with Harrison Petty touted to remain up forward in tandem with van Rooyen, while fellow swingman Joel Smith will be a depth option at either end of the ground. Recruit Jack Billings could challenge Alex Neal-Bullen for his spot in the forward line if he can stay injury-free, while the Demons' young brigade, including Bailey Laurie, Taj Woewodin, Kade Chandler and Jake Bowey, will all get their chance as they continue their development next season. – Alison O'Connor

B: Jake Lever, Steven May, Trent Rivers

HB: Judd McVee, Adam Tomlinson, Christian Salem

C: Angus Brayshaw, Clayton Oliver, Ed Langdon

HF: Harrison Petty, Bayley Fritsch, Alex Neal-Bullen

F: Jake Melksham, Jacob van Rooyen, Kysaiah Pickett

Foll: Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Christian Petracca

I/C: Jake Bowey, Lachie Hunter, Tom Sparrow, Shane McAdam

Emerg: Joel Smith, Jack Billings, Taj Woewodin, Kade Chandler

The additions of Zac Fisher and Dylan Stephens will give North Melbourne plenty of outside run and they will slot straight in. Griffin Logue is in the best team, but won't play for the majority of next year as he recovers from an ACL injury. It means that delisted free agent Toby Pink can expect to see plenty of footy, while fellow recruit Bigoa Nyuon is a depth option. Charlie Comben is also expected to go into the backline next year. Harry Sheezel could return to his preferred forward-half position, while Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jy Simpkin, Tarryn Thomas, George Wardlaw, Will Phillips and Tom Powell make for an exciting young midfield group. Liam Shiels and Hugh Greenwood aren't in this 26-man squad, but give Alastair Clarkson's side some much-needed experience. With five picks inside the top 18 at the upcoming draft, expect more fresh faces to join this developing group soon. – Riley Beveridge

B: Aidan Corr, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald

HB: Josh Goater, Charlie Comben, Zac Fisher

C: Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Dylan Stephens

HF: Harry Sheezel, Cam Zurhaar, Tom Powell

F: Jaidyn Stephenson, Nick Larkey, Paul Curtis

Foll: Tristan Xerri, Jy Simpkin, Tarryn Thomas

I/C: George Wardlaw, Callum Coleman-Jones, Miller Bergman, Will Phillips

Emerg: Curtis Taylor, Darcy Tucker, Eddie Ford, Toby Pink

One of the busiest teams during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Port has strengthened its defence with Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher set to partner Aliir Aliir, which will likely squeeze out veteran Trent McKenzie. Xavier Duursma's departure leaves a wing spot open, and while there's no obvious replacement, we've put Darcy Byrne-Jones there until someone else grabs it with two hands. Mitch Georgiades will be back from a knee injury and complicating things in a congested forward line, with impressive youngster Ollie Lord also knocking on the door.

B: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Esava Ratugolea, Lachie Jones

HB: Dan Houston, Aliir Aliir, Miles Bergman

C: Kane Farrell, Jason Horne-Francis, Darcy Byrne-Jones

HF: Sam Powell-Pepper, Todd Marshall, Jed McEntee

F: Willie Rioli, Charlie Dixon, Mitch Georgiades

Foll: Ivan Soldo, Zak Butters, Connor Rozee

I/C: Ryan Burton, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew, Jeremy Finlayson

Emerg: Dylan Williams, Travis Boak, Ollie Lord, Josh Sinn

A fairly quiet Trade Period for the Tigers means minimal ins for the start of the 2024 campaign, although Tom Lynch will be like a new recruit – and a very good one at that – after missing most of this season due to injury. The retirement of Jack Riewoldt means Jacob Koschitzke should come into the best 22, while the return of Josh Gibcus from injury will also be a welcome boost down back. The loss of Ivan Soldo to Port Adelaide will put even more responsibility on Toby Nankervis and young tall Samson Ryan, although ruck reinforcements could be on the way over summer. Despite the exits of Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin, Richmond's top-end talent is still the envy of most clubs and the Tigers will rely heavily on the likes of Dustin Martin, Shai Bolton and Tim Taranto to lift them back into finals in 2024. – Sarah Black

B: Noah Balta, Dylan Grimes, Josh Gibcus

HB: Jayden Short, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli

C: Marlion Pickett, Tim Taranto, Jack Ross

HF: Shai Bolton, Liam Baker, Jack Graham

F: Jacob Koschitzke, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Nathan Broad, Samson Ryan, Kamdyn McIntosh, Thomson Dow

Emerg: Tylar Young, Noah Cumberland, Maurice Rioli jnr, Sam Banks

After his year of exploration in 2023, it's likely Ross Lyon's team will be looking very different in 2024. Liam Henry slots straight into the Saints' starting 22, while their other off-season acquisition Paddy Dow may have to bide his time with several other inside mids likely ahead of the former Blue in the pecking order. An uninterrupted pre-season for Max King will do the injury-plagued key forward – and the Saints – a world of good, while young guns Mitch Owens, Mattaes Phillipou and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera should also be looking to make the most of the summer training block after breakout seasons in 2023. – Sophie Welsh

B: Josh Battle, Callum Wilkie, Zaine Cordy

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jimmy Webster, Jack Sinclair

C: Liam Henry, Seb Ross, Brad Hill

HF: Dan Butler, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens

F: Max King, Cooper Sharman, Tim Membrey

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Brad Crouch

I/C: Mason Wood, Hunter Clark, Mattaes Phillipou, Marcus Windhager

Emerg: Paddy Dow, Liam Stocker, Dougal Howard, Anthony Caminiti

A targeted trade approach from the Swans has strengthened their engine room for 2024, with Brodie Grundy (replacing the retired Tom Hickey) and Taylor Adams to come straight into the 22. James Jordon is another boost to a midfield group that will be without Callum Mills for the first part of the season due to a self-inflicted injury, with the co-captain's absence bringing Angus Sheldrick and Matt Roberts into consideration as well. Free agent Joel Hamling will be thrown into the selection mix alongside Robbie Fox, Lewis Melican and Aaron Francis, who are battling for a spot in defence vacated by the retirement of Paddy McCartin. Harry Cunningham and Sam Wicks have been squeezed out of this team but have plenty to offer and could easily play plenty of senior footy in 2024. – Martin Smith

B: Jake Lloyd, Joel Hamling, Dane Rampe

HB: Oliver Florent, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey

C: Braeden Campbell, Callum Mills, Errol Gulden

HF: Chad Warner, Logan McDonald, Isaac Heeney

F: Tom Papley, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Luke Parker

I/C: Hayden McLean, James Rowbottom, James Jordon, Justin McInerney

Emerg: Harry Cunningham, Robbie Fox, Lewis Melican, Sam Wicks

The biggest decision facing the Eagles is how they use pick No.1. If it is held and they select Harley Reid, a round one debut would be likely. Balancing form and exposure for young players will be the challenge for West Coast and it wouldn't surprise to see players like Campbell Chesser challenge Andrew Gaff on the wing for example. Matt Flynn and Bailey Williams will form a new ruck combination, with Williams primarily forward, while Elliot Yeo could spend significant time in defence. How to use Jayden Hunt is a conundrum, with his speed valuable both at half-back and on the wing. If he moves up to a wing, Jamaine Jones is a good option to come into this team as a rebounding defender. Ryan Maric and Jake Waterman are unlucky but can't be accommodated here alongside three tall forwards. Jack Petruccelle added speed to the midfield rotation last year and earns his spot on that basis. – Nathan Schmook

B: Liam Duggan, Tom Barrass, Tom Cole

HB: Jayden Hunt, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo

C: Brady Hough, Reuben Ginbey, Andrew Gaff

HF: Elijah Hewett, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps

F: Liam Ryan, Oscar Allen, Noah Long

Foll: Matt Flynn, Tom Kelly, Dom Sheed

I/C: Bailey Williams, Tyler Brockman, Alex Witherden, Jack Petruccelle

Emerg: Ryan Maric, Jake Waterman, Jamaine Jones, Campbell Chesser

The Western Bulldogs traded in James Harmes from Melbourne during the Trade Period to add another seasoned body to a deep midfield. Liam Jones was a sensation down back in 2023 and James O'Donnell looked better the longer the season went on. All eyes will be on where Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Rory Lobb are used in 2024 after challenging seasons. Sam Darcy needs an uninterrupted summer to get his career going after a frustrating few years with injury. Nick Coffield is a wildcard after arriving at the Whitten Oval without playing an AFL game for two years. – Josh Gabelich

B: James O'Donnell, Liam Jones, Bailey Dale

HB: Ed Richards, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel

C: Bailey Williams, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

HF: James Harmes, Aaron Naughton, Bailey Smith

F: Rory Lobb, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Cody Weightman

Foll: Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar

I/C: Jason Johannisen, Anthony Scott, Taylor Duryea, Sam Darcy

Emerg: Ryan Gardner, Nick Coffield, Oskar Baker, Rhylee West