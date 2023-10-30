IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich dive into the response from Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin and CEO Gary Perth to a tumultuous off-season.
- 'You've got to act your way out': The only way Dees can change the narrative
- 37 mentions of 'culture', but do the Demons' leaders really get it?
- Damo and Josh look at the challenges facing Clayton Oliver
- Simon Goodwin's strong denial of illicit drug use
