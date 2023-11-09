Oisin Mullin will remain with Geelong until at least the end of 2025

Oisin Mullin poses with fans ahead of the R19 match between Geelong and Brisbane at the Gabba on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IRISH recruit Oisin Mullin has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him remain at Geelong until at least the end of 2025.

Mullin arrived at GMHBA Stadium this time last year, 12 months after initially signing with the Cats as a Category B rookie before opting to remain home for another year.

The 23-year-old wasn't out of contract until the end of next season, but Geelong has rewarded him with a one-year extension following a bright start to life in the AFL.

Oisin Mullin after the round 12 Western Bulldogs and Geelong clash at Marvel Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mullin made his debut against Greater Western Sydney in round 11 after playing just five games of football in his life – two practice matches in the pre-season and three VFL games – and finished his first season with six AFL games around eight VFL appearances.

Geelong granted Mullin and compatriot Mark O'Connor permission to play Gaelic football during the off-season after the Cats missed out on playing finals in September.

Mullin has since returned from Ireland after representing Kilmaine and has been completing the off-season program in Geelong ahead of the start of pre-season training next Monday.

The two-time GAA young player of the year is set to benefit from a longer pre-season at Kardinia Park after not starting training until December last year following Geelong's 2022 Grand Final win over Sydney.

Mark O'Connor, Oisin Mullin and Zach Tuohy ahead of Mullin's debut during the R11 match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, on May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will have three players from the Emerald Isle on the list again in 2024 after Zach Tuohy signed a one-year extension in September.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old broke Jim Stynes' long-standing Irish games record when he ran out for the 265th time against North Melbourne in round 17 and is now up to 270 games.

Veteran key forward Tom Hawkins (347 games) also inked a deal for 2024 in recent weeks, putting the five-time All-Australian within striking distance of Joel Selwood's games record (355) at the club.