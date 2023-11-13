Jack Peris will head to the Gold Coast to trial for a rookie list spot during the the pre-season supplemental selection window

Jack Peris handballs during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on August 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD COAST has invited former St Kilda small forward Jack Peris to audition for a spot on the rookie list when the pre-season supplemental selection period opens on November 27.

The 19-year-old – he turns 20 next month – was delisted in September after playing one game for the Saints across two seasons at RSEA Park.

Peris joined the club as a Category B rookie at the end of 2021 and made his debut against the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 18.

The Northern Territorian, who earned a scholarship to Melbourne Grammar where he completed his schooling, was considered unlucky not to secure another deal at St Kilda after producing some eye-catching performances in the VFL.

Peris was named in the AFL squad five times this year but missed out on more senior opportunities due to the form of Dan Butler and Jack Higgins.

Gold Coast expressed interest after Peris was delisted and is set to trial the speedy forward from the start of the window if a club doesn't select him in the National Draft or Rookie Draft next week.

Jack Peris marks the ball during the match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 18, 2023. Picture:AFL Photos

Peris is the son of Olympic Gold Medallist Nova Peris and the late sprinter Daniel Batman, who won two national 200m titles and represented Australia at the Olympic Games in 2000.

Gold Coast signed Jed Anderson and Brodie McLaughlin during the last pre-season supplemental selection period after also trialling Boyd Woodcock and Brinn Little

The AFL is finalising the pre-season supplemental selection period rules, but the window is expected to run until February again.