Ex-Gold Coast wingman absent from draft nominations, paving way for move to Fremantle

Jeremy Sharp in action for Gold Coast during the 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is expected to list delisted Gold Coast midfielder Jeremy Sharp in the pre-season supplemental selection period after the former Sun didn't nominate for this month's drafts.

The AFL closed its nominations for the draft on Monday, with more than 870 draft hopefuls putting forward their names to be selected by clubs.

However Sharp was not one of them after being cut by the Suns at the end of the season, meaning he can bypass the drafts and be signed by the Dockers through the pre-season supplemental selection period.

It is the same approach that the Western Bulldogs took last year when they signed delisted Demon Oskar Baker as a pre-season addition as well as former Hawk Liam Shiels when he signed on at North Melbourne as a pre-season rookie.

The previous year, at the end of 2021, Paddy McCartin bypassed the drafts and was instead able to be automatically listed as a pre-season selection period signing for the Swans after being previously delisted by St Kilda.

Paddy McCartin in action during Sydney's win over Melbourne in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

The pre-season supplemental selection period opens this year on Monday, November 27, and will run through the pre-season allowing clubs to have train-on players for blocks of the summer.

Sharp was keen on joining Fremantle in the 2022 trade period but with a deal not struck, he saw out the final year of his contract with the Suns in 2023.

The 22-year-old didn't add to his tally of 23 senior games this season, having been drafted by Gold Coast as a hard-running wingman in 2019 from East Fremantle.