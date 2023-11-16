Catch up on a huge episode of Gettable Draft Countdown

Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Gold Coast national recruiting manager Kall Burns on Gettable Draft Countdown on November 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAY ONE of Gettable Draft Countdown is in the books.

Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson, Richmond recruiting manager Matt Clarke and Gold Coast recruiting boss Kall Burns joined the show to preview all of the action ahead of Monday night's national draft.

Player agent James Pitcher from Bravo Management also spoke about his prospects James Leake and Harry DeMattia, while draftees Koltyn Tholstrup and Colby McKercher also chatted about their seasons.

Learn More 2:00:12

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discussed all of the latest draft news and had plenty of fun, as the clock ticks down to next week's highly anticipated two-night national draft.

Gettable Draft Countdown will be back again from 12pm AEDT on Friday, November 17.