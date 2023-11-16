Elijah Hollands has been suspended and fined after admitting to possession of cocaine

Elijah Hollands in action during the VFL preliminary final between Gold Coast and Box Hill on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON recruit Elijah Hollands has copped a two-match ban and a $5000 suspended fine for a breach of the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy.

Hollands appeared in Southport Magistrates Court last month after admitting to possession, with the court told his wallet was found in The Star casino with less than 1g of cocaine inside.

He was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond and ordered to attend a drug diversion program, but he avoided a criminal conviction.

On Thursday, the AFL confirmed Hollands would be banned for Carlton's first two AFL games of the premiership season and he will also not be permitted to play in the VFL during that time.

"AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with the use of illicit substances, and have a responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their careers to uphold community expectations," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

Hollands moved from Gold Coast to Carlton during the recent trade period, with the Blues saying they knew about the police charge when they recruited him.

"I made a mistake that I'm extremely remorseful for," the 21-year-old said outside court last month.

"It's not only impacted me but my family as well and I'd like to thank both the Carlton club and the Gold Coast Suns for their continued support over the last few weeks."

Elijah Hollands in action during Gold Coast's clash with Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hollands, the No.7 pick in the 2020 National Draft, was contracted to the end of 2024 at Gold Coast but has struggled for opportunities at the Suns, playing just 14 games since being drafted.

"Elijah made a mistake, had been up front with us prior to joining the club regarding this situation and has taken full ownership of what was a poor decision," Carlton GM of Football Brad Lloyd said in a statement last month.

"The strong leadership our club has will allow Elijah to enter our environment with the support he needs and just like any player who walks through our doors, he will get to work on earning the respect of his teammates from day one of pre-season training."