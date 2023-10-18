Elijah Hollands in action during Gold Coast's VFL qualifying final against Brisbane on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER top-10 pick Elijah Hollands will join his brother Ollie at Carlton in 2024 after being traded to the Blues from Gold Coast.

A deal for Hollands, the No.7 pick in the 2020 draft, was struck between the Suns and Blues on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

A trade taking Elijah Hollands from Gold Coast to Carlton is done.

⁰Blues to send a F3 and Pick 26 to the Suns for Hollands, Pick 28 and a F4. Should go through shortly, with Elijah to join his younger brother Ollie at Ikon Park. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 18, 2023

The Blues have sent a future third-round selection and pick No.26 to the Suns for Hollands, in exchange for pick 28 and a future fourth-round pick.

Hollands, 21, was contracted to the end of 2024 but has struggled for opportunities at the Suns, playing just 14 games since being drafted.

Five senior appearances in 2022 were followed by nine this year, however all Hollands' numbers dropped in 2023 with lower averages for kicks, handballs, marks and goals per game.

"Elijah was looking to return to Victoria for more opportunity at AFL level which we were happy to facilitate," Gold Coast list and strategy manager Craig Cameron said.

"By exchanging our selections in this year's draft with Carlton we have been able to increase our points total to secure our Academy talent and we have also acquired a future selection we can utilise next year."

The 21-year-old arrives after a standout performance in the VFL Grand Final, finishing with a brilliant 33 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances in a premiership win.

He joins his brother Ollie at the Blues, a first-round pick in his own right, who made a big impact in his debut season in the Navy Blue this year.

Oliver Hollands poses during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton list boss Nick Austin says the Blues will inject Hollands as a high-impact forward who can roll into the midfield.

"Very excited to bring Elijah in, obviously joining his brother, Ollie. It's great for the family, the boys are pretty pumped," Austin told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He's got attributes that we like. He's probably lacked some opportunity and has been played out of position.

"We see him in the front half causing some chaos and going through the midfield, so it’s a good fit."

Carlton has a storied history of brothers playing alongside each other, with Elijah and Ollie joining the likes of John and Don Nicholls (1957-1961), Stephen and David Kernahan (1988-1993) and most recently Ed and Charlie Curnow (2016-2023), who became the first brothers to play 100 games each for the Blues.

The Hollands brothers also have ties to the Navy Blue with their great-grandfather Martin Cross playing 36 games for Carlton in the early 1960s.