GEELONG defender Esava Ratugolea has made the move to Port Adelaide after the two clubs finally agreed to a trade.

After missing out on a move to the Power last year, Ratugolea has joined Port on the final day of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, in exchange for picks 25, 76 and 94 for the 25-year-old.

The move bolsters Port's defence after Ken Hinkley's side was eliminated from this year's finals series in straight sets.

After originally being tried as a mobile key forward and second ruck option at the Cats, Ratugolea was swung into defence this year by Chris Scott and looked to have found his niche.

However, a mid-season injury saw him lose his spot and his form.

Esava Ratugolea marks during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ratugolea was originally drafted by Geelong with pick No.43 in the 2016 NAB AFL National Draft and debuted in round one, 2018.

He managed 47 games across 2019 to 2021 but fell out of favour in 2022, playing just four senior games and missing out on being a member of the premiership side.

The Cats now hold picks 8, 25, 76, 87 and 94 in this year's AFL Draft.

"While we are disappointed to lose Esava, we acknowledge he was out of contract and requested a trade to Port Adelaide. We have now strengthened our 2023 draft hand and remain open minded to possibilities heading into the Draft," Geelong footy manager Andrew Mackie said.

The move will see Ratugolea reunite at Alberton with former Geelong teammates Quinton Narkle and Francis Evans.

"Esava's size and skill set will assist with the improvement of our defensive group and our team defence overall," Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Esava is an outstanding young man and is also the right age for our list profile."