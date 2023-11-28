IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting review the 2023 seasons of Brisbane and Gold Coast.
- The highs and lows of the Suns and Lions' seasons
- Gold Coast falls short of finals again after another disappointing season
- For the first time in five years, the QClash finally went the Suns' way
- A long-awaited GF appearance for the Lions and a second Brownlow Medal for Lachie Neale
- Brisbane claimed 13 wins from 13 starts as it made the Gabba a fortress
