Touk Miller and Lachie Neale in action during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting review the 2023 seasons of Brisbane and Gold Coast.

- The highs and lows of the Suns and Lions' seasons

- Gold Coast falls short of finals again after another disappointing season

- For the first time in five years, the QClash finally went the Suns' way

- A long-awaited GF appearance for the Lions and a second Brownlow Medal for Lachie Neale

- Brisbane claimed 13 wins from 13 starts as it made the Gabba a fortress

