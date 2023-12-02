Josh Weddle has again proved he is the time trial king at Hawthorn with another running masterclass

Josh Weddle in action during Hawthorn's time trial at Waverley Park on December 2, 2023. Picture: Hawthorn FC

HAWTHORN running machine Josh Weddle has done it again.

The 19-year-old continued his time trial domination with another victory on Saturday morning - the third time in as many attempts he has won the event since arriving at the club as the No.18 pick in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Just a couple of weeks after taking out the Yo-Yo test on day one of pre-season, Weddle again proved he is Hawthorn's endurance king by leading from the start to cross the finish line in first place.

It follows his back-to-back wins in the two time trials held last season.

The time trial format sees players run four separate 1km segments with short breaks in between.

Weddle was named Hawthorn's most promising player after an impressive start to his AFL career in 2023 that saw him play 17 games and average just over 17 disposals.

Finn Maginness in action during Hawthorn's time trial at Waverley Park on December 2, 2023. Picture: Hawthorn FC

He was nominated for the Rising Star award after his fourth game where he gathered 28 disposals and kicked two goals against West Coast.

In heavy rain at Waverley Park, Weddle beat home fellow youngsters Sam Butler and Finn Maginness, with third-year Hawks Josh Ward and Connor Macdonald rounding out the top five.

"Josh's running power is outstanding, particularly for his size, and just his mental strength as well is super impressive," high performance manager Peter Burge told the club's website.

"Today was a real mental challenge for the guys.”



Hear from High Performance Manager Peter Burge following our gruelling time trial. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7TRiLKU7ed — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 2, 2023

Despite the conditions, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Bennetts, Bailey Macdonald and Henry Hustwaite each finished with personal best times.

"It shows what the guys have done in their off-season - doing their programs and looking to grow and improve, which is all we can ask for," Burge said.