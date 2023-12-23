Josh Rachele, Nick Daicos, Errol Gulden and Tim Kelly. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHERE did your club go wrong in 2023, and how can they take the next step in 2024?

For 17 clubs apart from premiers Collingwood, that's the big question this summer as a new season approaches. Before the calendar ticks over to a new year, the team at AFL.com.au have you covered with a bite-sized review of your club's year and what to expect in 2024.

Join our team of experts - Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich, Nathan Schmook and Micheal Whiting - for a full recap of your club, which you can enjoy either in podcast form via AFL Daily or video via Footy Feed.

Check out all the podcasts and videos below.

05:34

Footy Feed: Veteran’s AA first, heartbreak as Crows miss finals

Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook unpack Adelaide’s season

04:36

Footy Feed: Lions aim for one better, next million-dollar man?

Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting unpack Brisbane’s season

05:08

Footy Feed: What next for Carlton? The Blues that need to lift

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge unpack Carlton’s 2023 season

05:53

Footy Feed: Can the Pies go back-to-back?

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack Collingwood’s 2023 premiership season

04:57

Footy Feed: Dons’ off-season haul, who needs a big summer?

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge dissect Essendon’s 2023 season

06:00

Footy Feed: ‘Sour taste’ Dockers, breakout star revealed

Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook unpack Fremantle’s season

03:50

Footy Feed: Big summer for key Cat, what next for Geelong?

Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards dissect Geelong’s 2023 season

04:59

Footy Feed: Sky the limit for young Sun, Dimma’s task

Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting

04:17

Footy Feed: The Giant set to explode, GWS’ wish list

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge unpack the Giants’ 2023 season

04:09

Footy Feed: Hawk’s evolution, Sicily’s New Year’s resolution

Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich unpack Hawthorn’s 2023 season

04:06

Footy Feed: Young gun ready to fire, straight sets heartbreak

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge unpack Melbourne’s season

05:11

Footy Feed: The Roos that can catapult North off the bottom

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge unpack North Melbourne’s 2023 season

04:19

Footy Feed: ‘Chips in’ for 2024 flag, player who needs to breakout

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge unpack Port Adelaide’s season

04:54

Footy Feed: Star Tiger’s ‘nightmare run’, Dimma’s farewell

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack Richmond’s season

05:03

Footy Feed: The King requirement, hope for ex-Docker

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack St Kilda’s season

04:57

Footy Feed: A big Buddy farewell, Brownlow ambitions for young Swan

Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle dissect Sydney’s 2023 season

06:09

Footy Feed: How to handle Harley, can Eagles surprise in 2024?

Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook unpack West Coast’s season

05:30

Footy Feed: Dogs’ New Year’s resolution, who is a R1 lock?

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Western Bulldogs’ 2023 season