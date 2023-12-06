Ross Lyon and Jack Steele before St Kilda's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich review the seasons of St Kilda and Richmond.

- St Kilda exceeds all expectations to spend every week inside top eight

- Injuries wreak havoc as big-name Saints struggle to stay on the park

- New Tiger's outstanding debut season with the club culminates in B&F win

- Dimma drops a bombshell and steps down from coaching role mid-season

