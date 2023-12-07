Dustin Martin has been cleared of concussion after copping a blow during match simulation at the club's community camp

Dustin Martin at Richmond's community camp in Inverloch on December 7, 2023. Picture: Brayden Chamberlin/Richmond FC

RICHMOND star Dustin Martin joined in Tigers training on Thursday after being cleared of concussion following a head knock on Wednesday.

Martin required treatment after copping a blow during match simulation at the club's community camp on Victoria's Bass Coast, south east of Melbourne.

The 32-year-old received some stitches but joined in running and cycling activities with his teammates on Thursday, with new teammate Jacob Koschitzke saying the three-time Norm Smith Medallist was back to his normal self.

"He's been out and about," Koschitzke said. "He received a couple of stitches but otherwise he's pretty good. He did a bit of cycling and seemed up and about. He's good as gold and we know the champion he is so he'll be back in no time.

"I won't name and shame who the culprit was (who collided with Martin). But he has been good, he's been riding around on the bike, popping monos and wheelies. He's as good as gold."

Koschitzke has been working as closely as possible with Tom Lynch, despite the star forward being on restricted duties as he continues his long recovery from a foot injury.

Having moved from Hawthorn during the trade period, Koschitzke will partner with Lynch in a Tigers forward line that is looking to move on from the retirement of champion goalkicker Jack Riewoldt.

Despite Lynch training away from the main group until January at the earliest, Koschitzke says the 31-year-old is already proving himself to be a valuable mentor.

Jacob Koschitzke at Richmond's community camp in Inverloch on December 7, 2023. Picture: Brayden Chamberlin/Richmond FC

"He's been offering me advice ... we're different players with different strengths, but I was picking his brain about how best to use my body in one-on-one marking contests and long down-the-lines," Koschitzke said.

"He's been really beneficial for my development, and it's part of the reason why I wanted to come here. I felt like I needed that older sort of forward who had learned the tricks of the trade and done their apprenticeship.

"I didn't actually get the chance to have that at the Hawks ... Mitch Lewis is only (18) months older than myself.

"I felt I just needed someone who really knew the game to give me tips and advice on how to handle adversity and all that stuff that comes along with senior footy."