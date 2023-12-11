Toby Nankervis has been named sole Richmond captain for 2024 after sharing the role with Dylan Grimes over the past two seasons

Toby Nankervis during Richmond's match against Sydney in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has appointed Toby Nankervis as sole captain for the 2024 season, moving back to a more traditional leadership set-up in Adem Yze's first year at the helm.

The 29-year-old has shared the captaincy over the past two seasons with defender Dylan Grimes but will take on the job alone next season.

Grimes opted to step down from the captaincy to allow more energy for his own individual game and life balance.

Nankervis has impressed since being elevated into the co-captaincy role with a career-high Jack Dyer Medal finish in 2022, followed by strong form in 2023.

The hard-nosed ruckman averaged 16.7 disposals, 32.4 hitouts, and 5.4 tackles per match last year and was a big driver in standards for his teammates.

Toby Nankervis in action during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at UTAS Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nankervis said the sole captaincy was a role he felt privileged to be given.

"Being able to lead this club and our team is something I will never take for granted, so to be backed in to continue on as captain next year is a privilege," he said.

"We have some great leaders at the footy club and are united in what we want to achieve going forward on the field and as a high-performance environment, so I am looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Toby Nankervis competes with Sam Hayes during the match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Grimes will remain a sounding board for Nankervis and other leaders within the group.

Richmond footy performance manager Tim Livingstone said Nankervis was a standout choice to lead the group, while praising the outgoing Grimes.

"Our players and coaches respect how Toby goes about his football and leadership," he said.

"He demands high standards, keeps his messaging precise, and always puts the team first with his attitude, which is a trait that Adem (Yze), our staff, and administration particularly admired in making this decision.

"Toby has been an excellent captain across the past two years with Dylan, and he will continue to blossom as an individual and leader with the responsibility that comes with him now being our sole skipper.

"Dylan has been a leader at Richmond for a long period and has decided to take a step back from everything that captaining an AFL club entails.

"His experience and guidance will continue to be a great asset for our group, and we thank him very much for his commitment and efforts across the past two years since being appointed as our co-captain."

Toby Nankervis and Dylan Grimes lead Richmond out against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond is one of eight teams that will play in the League's inaugural Opening Round, with the Tigers travelling north to face former coach Damien Hardwick's Gold Coast side at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 10.

The Tigers will then play their traditional round one fixture against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday, March 14.