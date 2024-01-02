They're the rollers and the rockers… but can they really be the mighty Freo Dockers? Calvin explores what they have on offer

Hayden Young in action during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH 10 wins on the board for the season, Fremantle will certainly be out to improve in 2024. It added some new recruits last season and Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $765,000) took the most of his opportunities, playing every game and improving his AFL Fantasy average to a career-high 85.

Former Hawk Jaeger O'Meara (MID, $681,000) didn't share the same fortunes in his first year with his new club, dropping his average to 75, the lowest it has been over the last six seasons.

In AFL Fantasy terms, Fremantle has a combination of bargains and premium options.

Who are you considering in your starting squad?

Lock them in

The biggest question is… how do you split Brayshaw and Serong, or do you just pick both?

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $996,000) hasn't missed a game over the last two seasons where he has averaged 112 and 110 respectively. Despite a slow start in 2023 that saw him average 101 across his first six games, he turned it around from that point, averaging 114 for the remainder of the year.

Caleb Serong (MID, $976,000) had a breakout season and improved his average by 20 points to 108. He was a picture of consistency, only dropping under 100 on five occasions.

Both players are two of the best premium midfielders in AFL Fantasy. But… can you pick both?

Track their pre-season

We love a player who is getting more midfield time and this was the case for Hayden Young (DEF, $805,000) at the end of 2023. He attended 74 per cent of the Dockers' centre bounces over the last five games in a distinctive role change that saw him score a season-high 119. Track his pre-season and monitor his role heading into 2024.

Dual-position tempter

Can I tempt anyone with the dual Brownlow medallist… Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $491,000)?

Listed as a forward, Fyfe sure is value as he finds himself priced at an average of 54. The problem is, Fyfe has only managed 16 games over the last two seasons. Injuries have well and truly taken their toll on the Fremantle champion, who has averaged over 100 four times in his amazing career.

This is a year where we have limited forward options… so don't write this champion off yet.

Nat Fyfe in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at GIANTS Stadium in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Off the back of Liam Henry being traded to the Saints, a vacant wing position is up for grabs and Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000) is putting his hand up.

Known for his outstanding running, Sharp won all three of the Dockers' time trials in November.

The former Sun didn't play a game last season and spent his time playing in the VFL where he averaged 91. However, if Sharp can secure a position on the wing, he will be one of the most selected players in Fantasy in 2024.

Draft sleeper

Cast your mind back to 2022. Will Brodie (MID, $732,000) was listed as a MID/FWD and only $387k. He played all 22 games and averaged an impressive 95. However, last year Brodie fell out of favour with the Dockers' coaching staff and played just five games, averaging 67.

Brodie is contracted until the end of 2026 and if he regains a fraction of his form from 2022, then he could be a sneaky late pick on draft day.

Will Brodie evades Jack Steele during the R1 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

In Fantasy, a cheeky +6 is gold and there's not many in the business better than Luke Ryan (DEF, $897,000) when it comes to taking marks. He averaged 8.2 a game last season and claimed a career-high 18 marks against the Bombers in round 15 for a massive 143 points.

Buyer beware

A healthy Sean Darcy (RUC, $861,000) is one of the best ruckmen in the game. He proved this over the first six rounds of 2023, when he averaged 103. However, he then got injured in round 11 and only played four more games for the year. Darcy has never played a full season and should only be considered if you believe his luck is about to change.

