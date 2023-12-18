Zak Butters celebrates a goal with teammates during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Nathan Schmook review the seasons of Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Power's 13-match winning streak showed they can match it with the best

- The young Port forward who needs to start dominating inside 50

- Taylor Walker seems to be getting better with age after All-Australian year

- The Crows' list is brimming with talent – they should be pushing for finals

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.