All Hostplus SANFL League matches will be shown live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, powered by Telstra, in season 2024

Sturt and Glenelg players in action during the 2023 SANFL season. Picture: Supplied

The AFL and SANFL have committed to an extension of the streaming partnership that will see all Hostplus SANFL League matches showcased live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, powered by Telstra, in season 2024.

After SANFL League games were live streamed via AFL platforms in 2023 for the first time, all 96 men’s SANFL home-and-away and finals matches next year will again be available live and on-demand to users of AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Ensuring SANFL football is again available is part of the AFL’s commitment to giving fans access to watching the best players and competitions in the country outside AFL/AFLW, live and on demand.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said: "In recent years the AFL has made a big commitment to building its streaming offering and making live streaming accessible via the AFL website and the AFL Live Official App.

“The SANFL Men’s League is one of the strongest competitions in the country, with a rich history, strong rivalries and great players, many of whom have come from the AFL or aspire to get onto AFL lists.

“We’ve seen there is a strong appetite for live and on-demand streaming of state league footy, supplemented by editorial coverage and highlights, so by showcasing SANFL men’s league on AFL platforms, fans are given easier access to free, quality footy content.

“Thank you to the SANFL for working with us on our partnership extension, which is a win for fans and helps to expose South Australia’s best state league clubs and players to audiences right across the country.”

The 2024 Hostplus SANFL League season will commence on Thursday 28 March when traditional rivals Norwood and Sturt kick things off under lights at The Parade.

In 2024 the AFL website (AFL.com.au) and AFL Live Official App, powered by Telstra, will again provide comprehensive coverage of the top-level state league and talent pathway football from across the country, including the Smithy’s VFL, rebel VFLW, WAFL, Coates Talent League Boys and Girls, Under 18 AFL National Championships and the Hostplus SANFL League, including free live streaming as well as replays on demand, highlights, latest news and more.