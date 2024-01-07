We take a closer look at the impending player and coach milestones to watch for this season

Callan Ward, Scott Pendlebury, Luke Beveridge and Tom Hawkins. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FAMED 300 club is set to have a handful of new members in 2024, while Scott Pendlebury is poised to make even more history as he continues his remarkable career.

The retirements of Lance Franklin (354 AFL games), Jack Riewoldt (347), Shannon Hurn (333) and Trent Cotchin (306) last year means there are just six current players in the 300 club, but another seven are a chance to join them in 2024.

Note: The maximum number of games a player can play this season is 27 (23 home-and-away games plus four finals)

Pendlebury watch

Only five men have ever made it to the magical 400-game milestone in VFL/AFL history and Scott Pendlebury could make it six by the end of this year.

The Collingwood veteran, who played 25 games in 2023, will start the season on 383 career matches and could reach the milestone as early as the Pies' round 18 game against Geelong.

And should the Pies surge into September again and their former skipper stay fit, he could well finish the season in third place given Dustin Fletcher (400 games), Kevin Bartlett (403) and Shaun Burgoyne (407) are all within reach.

Beyond that trio, only Brent Harvey (432) and Michael Tuck (426) would stand ahead of Pendlebury.

And given his stellar Grand Final performance, where he was one of Collingwood's best in their premiership win, it'd be a brave person to bet against him in 2024.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates Collingwood's win in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

350 games

A couple of one-club legends should reach special milestones early in the season, with Travis Boak (348) and Tom Hawkins (347) both within reach of 350 games.

Fitness and form permitting, Boak should reach the mark in Port Adelaide's game against Richmond at the MCG in round two, while the Hawkins milestone looms on what would be a special Easter Monday clash against Geelong's old rivals, Hawthorn.

Only 22 men in VFL/AFL history have reached the 350-game milestone.

Players within reach of 350 career games: Travis Boak (348), Tom Hawkins (347)

Travis Boak handballs during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

300 games

Membership of the 300-game club pushed beyond the 100 mark in 2023 and it's set to grow again this year.

Callan Ward (295) and Dustin Martin (289) should reach the milestone in the first half of the season, while Luke Parker (283) and Luke Breust (281) could get there as well provided they stay fit.

West Coast duo Jack Darling (277) and Andrew Gaff (275) as well as Geelong's Mitch Duncan (274) are technically within reach this year but will need plenty to go their way and may have to wait until 2025 to get there.

Players within reach of 300 career games: Callan Ward (295), Dustin Martin (289), Luke Parker (283) Luke Breust (281), Jack Darling (277), Andrew Gaff (275), Mitch Duncan (274)

Dustin Martin in action during the match between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

250 games

A total of 19 players could reach 250 games this year, starting with Sun and former Tiger Brandon Ellis and Adelaide's Brodie Smith, who should both get there early in the season.

Mark Blicavs, Lachie Neale and Jack Gunston are also within 10 games of the mark and will get there in the first half of the year, fitness permitting.

After managing just six games in 2023, Cam Guthrie (236) will be hoping for more luck on the injury front this year.

Players within reach of 250 career games: Brandon Ellis (247), Brodie Smith (247), Mark Blicavs (246), Lachie Neale (246) Jack Gunston (242), Cam Guthrie (236), Dyson Heppell (235), Brad Hill (233), Jeremy Howe (233), Adam Treloar (231) Jack Macrae (230), Dane Rampe (230), Jeremy Cameron (230), Dylan Grimes (229), Ollie Wines (228), Jamie Cripps (228), Jack Crisp (226), Rory Laird (224), Jake Lloyd (223)

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Geelong on June 12, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Goalkicking

It looms as a big year for milestones for Hawkins, who will be hoping to follow his 350th career game with his 800th career goal. The big Cat needs just 19 goals to become the 13th man to the milestone.

A handful of others are also within range of notable goalkicking milestones this year, including Hawkins' Geelong teammate Jeremy Cameron (584), Richmond's Tom Lynch (456), Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston (452) and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron (360).

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The coaches

Ken Hinkley and Luke Beveridge will have bigger things than personal milestones on their mind this year, but both men are on the verge on making history at their respective clubs.

Hinkley will start the year on 248 career games, meaning a run deep into finals will see him eclipse Mark Williams (273) for the most AFL games coached at Port Adelaide.

Beveridge, meanwhile, should this year become the longest-serving coach in the history of Footscray/Western Bulldogs. He'll start the season on 206 career games coached, just 22 away from Ted Whitten's club record of 228.

At St Kilda, Ross Lyon (329 games) should become the 18th man to break through the 350-game barrier this season.