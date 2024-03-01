A Fantasy football loser. Picture: Twitter

MOST Fantasy leagues will have a prize for the winner, but introducing a punishment for the loser is something everyone should consider.

Adding a punishment is great for two reasons. Firstly, there is some joy for nearly the entire the league (except the unlucky wooden-spooner), but more importantly it gives everyone something to play for and avoids coaches giving up early.

There are plenty of punishments your league could introduce, but to help you get started here are some of the best options.

McDonald's challenge

- Loser is sentenced to 24 hours at a McDonald's, but for every cheeseburger you eat one hour is reduced from your sentence. Depending on your appetite, you are probably looking at 12-16 burgers in 8-12 hours.

Get dancing…

- The loser must recreate a TikTok dance or fad. Easy? Yes. Embarrassing? Make it so.

Public shaming

- Plenty of options here, but a common one is the loser must stand on a busy street corner with a sign saying 'I suck at AFL Fantasy' or something similar.

- Another good one is the loser must wear a fancy dress costume (chosen by the winner) for a day/night out.

New hairdo

- Loser must get their hair bleached, dyed, perm or shaved bald. If it's good enough for Mitch McGovern...

Good advice from Kirsten McGovern.



“Don’t lose fantasy footy.”



😂 pic.twitter.com/QDj1RuelCP — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) January 7, 2024

Busk it up

- Loser must sing, dance or play an instrument for an hour at location that will get plenty of foot traffic.

Guernsey swap

- Picture your best mate in the guernsey of the team he hates the most. Make it happen.

Open mic night

- Loser must do a stand-up comedy routine at an open mic night or even just in front of a large group of friends and family.

The trophy

- Loser gets presented with an embarrassing trophy that they must keep on display at their workplace or prominently at home.

Get your lemonade!

- The loser must realise every kid's dream and run a lemonade stand. And no, they won't be profiting. All profits go to the league winner.

Get some ink

- Loser must get a tattoo of the winner's choice. This might be a tough one for everyone to agree on! A body piercing is perhaps a better option.