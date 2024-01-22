Premiership forward to help guide GWS' young key position players in new role

Cameron Mooney in action during Geelong's win over Melbourne in round 19, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has added Geelong great Cam Mooney to Adam Kingsley's coaching panel ahead of the 2024 season.

The three-time premiership player – 1999 with North Melbourne, 2007 and 2009 with Geelong – will work with the Giants in an advisory capacity, mentoring the key forwards and rucks in western Sydney.

Mooney was appointed to the role last month and started in the role last week with the popular media figure expected to visit the club across the year to provide specialist coaching.

After widespread changes to the football department following the departure of long-time coach Leon Cameron and interim coach Mark McVeigh at the end of 2022, and the appointment of Adam Kingsley, Greater Western Sydney has retained the same coaching panel as 2023, with the addition of Mooney.

Cam Mooney and Harry Taylor after Geelong's clash with Fremantle in round 22, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Mooney retired at the end of 2011 after playing 221 games across 15 seasons with the Cats and Kangaroos.

The 44-year-old has spent the past decade working in the media, predominantly with host broadcaster Fox Footy.

With 2022 No.1 pick Aaron Cadman, Jake Riccardi and former first-round pick Max Gruzewski on the list, Mooney will be working with key parts of the Giants' future.