Jack Silvagni's 2024 season is over before it began, with the 26-year-old rupturing his ACL at training

Jack Silvagni in action at a Carlton training session on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CARLTON forward Jack Silvagni will miss the 2024 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training at Ikon Park on Thursday morning.

The 26-year-old underwent scans this afternoon that confirmed the Blues’ initial fears after the incident at Ikon Park.

Silvagni will undergo a knee reconstruction in the coming days and now faces up to 12 months on the sidelines, months after inking a two-year extension.

"Jack had put in such a significant body of work over summer to put himself in a great position to attack the year, so we are all really feeling for Jack right now," Blues' footy boss Brad Lloyd said.

"While the emotion right now is one of disappointment, it is well known that Jack’s work ethic and commitment to the football club is unwavering, and it is his strong character that will be his biggest strength through his recovery process.

"We will be with him every step of the way through his rehab, and no doubt the entire Carlton faithful will be. With the energy he brings, he’ll continue to have a positive impact around the club and within the playing group throughout this season."

Jack Silvagni kicks a goal during round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

For the second consecutive pre-season, Carlton will need to deal with a player who has torn an ACL after Zac Williams suffered the dreaded injury on a pre-season camp in Queensland last year.

Silvagni is the third player across the competition to sustain the injury this pre-season, following Collingwood key forward Dan McStay and Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith last month.

Williams is transitioning back into full training almost 12 months on from that injury on the Sunshine Coast.

Reigning John Nicholls Medallist Jacob Weitering is currently sidelined with a high-grade calf strain and facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for round one.

The two-time best and fairest winner suffered the injury in the days after Carlton returned for pre-season training earlier this month and is set to miss the practice matches against Geelong and Melbourne.