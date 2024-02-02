Register at AFL Tipping now to be in the running to win massive prizes

The official AFL Tipping competition is back for season 2024!

With the AFL season kicking off soon, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to see who the best tipper is.

Don't forget that Opening Round begins on March 7 with Sydney hosting Melbourne at the SCG.

Make sure you register now for your chance to take home the major prize of $25,000 cash + a Toyota AFL Grand Final package for two. There are cash prizes for the top five and each week the winner with the most correct tips and closest margin will receive an official Sherrin football and a $100 AFL Store voucher.

The Gauntlet is also back and will begin in round seven. For The Gauntlet, you need to select one team to win each round. If you win, you move on to the next round. If not, you're out! The catch? Once you've selected a team, you can't select them again for the rest of the year! The winner of The Gauntlet will pocket $1000 at season's end.

If consistency is your thing, then Minimum 5 is for you. From round 11 onwards, you remain in the running to win as long as you tip at least five winners correctly for the rest of the season. This can be tricky in the bye rounds, but if you're successful, the $1000 prize could be yours!

AFL Tipping Prizes for 2024

Major Prize $25,000 cash A 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final package for 2

Runner-up $3000 cash

Third Place $2000 cash

Fourth Place $1000 cash

Fifth Place $1000 cash

Weekly Prize Official AFL Sherrin football $100 AFL Store Voucher

Gauntlet Prize $1000 cash

Minimum 5 Prize $1000 cash

Clubs League Winners Official AFL Club Guernsey (1 per club)



