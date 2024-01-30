Wayne Milera will spend the next two weeks recovering after injuring his hamstring at training on Monday

Wayne Milera in action during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Wayne Milera is expected to feature in the Crows' upcoming pre-season practice games despite injuring his right hamstring on training on Monday.

Milera pulled up sore during the session, with scans later confirming a hamstring injury.

He is expected to spend the next two weeks recovering, and will therefore miss the Crows' internal trial on February 16.

"We expect that Wayne will be back in main training in two to three weeks," Crows' high performance boss Darren Burgess said.

"He will commence his rehabilitation straight away and we won’t take any risks, so he won’t play in the internal trial on February 16, but we expect him to be available for the practice games against Port Adelaide or West Coast."

Adelaide will play a match simulation against the Power on February 23 before taking on the Eagles in a practice match on March 2.