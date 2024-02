Join Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Port Adelaide players head out onto the field ahead of the semi-final against Greater Western Sydney on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Port Adelaide's boardroom battle gets messy

- Pyke's sense of "urgency" at the Eagles

- Damo's reaction to the Swans' captaincy announcement

- The most intriguing rule change

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.