Jack Steele poses for a photo during St Kilda's team photo day on February 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are some big price tags in the middle, but why wouldn't there be? It is stacked with talent that know how to keep the big scores rolling in.

We already knew Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.06M) was a superstar, but he took his game to a whole new level last season, averaging a career-high 117. Despite being the most expensive midfielder, the fact he doesn't have an early bye and averaged a whopping 122 in the last 18 games provides a warranted argument for his selection.

Those early byes are certainly something to consider. Looking at a superstar on the rise like Tom Green (MID, 998,000) for example, the round three bye is the only blemish on him. The Giants' midfield bull is ripping it up this pre-season on the back of a huge finish to the year where he averaged 122 in his last four games.

I have him ranked No.2 in Roy's Rollin' 22 and he would be a walk up selection if not for appearing in Opening Round. The question is, can we still start with him, especially given his first two Fantasy games are against the Roos and Eagles?

Under-priced premiums

Zak Butters (MID, $898,000)

For the gun to be available for under $900k is an absolute steal. Since moving to the midfield, he has elevated himself to genuine superstar status, as we saw on multiple occasions throughout the season. During the middle of the year, Butters went on a tear when he showed he can match it with the best in the game, averaging an impressive 121 over a six-week stretch before finishing the season with 117 over the last month.

Jack Steele (MID, $884,000)

The Saints skipper is a hard read given his dramatic fall away over the last three seasons where his average has plummeted from an uber elite 121, down to 110 before recording a disappointing 98 last year. If he can recapture his consistency and have a good run with injury, there is no doubt the hard-working 28-year-old can get back to his best, as we saw in a four-week stretch between rounds 17 and 20 when he averaged 125 while laying 36 tackles.

Sam Walsh (MID, $854,000)

Let's ignore his round two bye for a minute and have a look at the Blues superstar at face value. After years of averaging 109 and 103, injury heavily restricted the hard-running Blue, limiting him to 15 games and an average of just 95. He was super impressive in the finals, averaging 115 which included a massive 140, and he is having a ripping pre-season that should see him crack the exclusive 110 mark.

Others to consider: Luke Davies-Uniacke (DEF, $879,000), Touk Miller (MID, $868,000)

Mid-priced options

Cam Guthrie (MID, $762,000)

The Cats stalwart will be toey to take the park this year after injury restricted him to just six games last season. After averaging 110 and 96 the previous two seasons, the 31-year-old will be eager to get back to his best after averaging just 87 from six games. He will be the No.1 man in the middle and showed he still has what it takes last year with scores of 96, 98 and 111.

Matt Crouch (MID, $734,000)

After kicking around in the SANFL for the majority of the season, the former All-Australian was finally given another crack at the top level in round 19 and he didn't look back, taking the opportunity with both hands to average an impressive 98 which included four hundreds, topped by a high of 120. If he is locked in the best 22, it is hard to deny the ball-magnet's value, priced at an average of 81.

Ollie Wines (MID, $701,000)

The former Brownlow medallist has thrown his hat back in the ring after his Fantasy prospects looked a thing of the past following a disappointing season by his standards. After averaging 112 and 98 in the two previous seasons playing predominantly through the midfield, Wines was pushed out on a wing where he struggled to have an impact, averaging just 78. Following an off-season shuffle, however, an opportunity has presented itself to return to the middle which should see him improve dramatically.

Breakouts to consider

If you like chasing a breakout, I like the looks of George Wardlaw (MID, $552,000) who only needs to increase his tank after averaging 65 from just 60 per cent time on ground. Matthew Johnson (MID, $512,000) only needs to avoid being the sub to make a significant leap. He is priced at an average of 57 but manage to score 72 points per game when not the sub. Lastly, one of my favourite rookies last year, Angus Sheldrick (MID, $513,000) showed elite scoring punch when given the opportunity. With Callum Mills set to have a delayed start to the season, Sheldrick just needs to be given opportunity in order to explode.

George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Cash cows

Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000)

The No.2 pick from Tassie is one of the easiest decisions you will make this year. He is an absolute gun, as we saw in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 112, not to mention the under-18 championships where he averaged 34 disposals and six marks for 117. He is absolutely ripping it up on the track this pre-season and is set to take his talents to the half-back line. This means he will not only gain DPP, he will do it while averaging 90-plus.

Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000)

While talking ready-made talent from Tassie, we also need to talk 'Sando'. The Larke medallist is an absolute ball-magnet, as we saw in the under-18 championships where he collected 36 disposals a game for 125 points. This huge feat rightfully earned him All-Australian captaincy honours.

Ryley Sanders at Western Bulldogs training ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Pictures

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000)

After failing to play a game last season, the former Sun looks set to start his fifth season in the system on the wing for the Dockers. He scored eight impressive hundreds in the VFL which was topped by a huge 156 from 39 disposals, 11 marks and five tackles. The elite runner has had an impressive pre-season to date and is a lock if he looks to have made one of the wings his own.

Others to consider: Jhye Clark (MID, $237,000), Clay Hall (MID, $200,000), Matt Roberts (MID, $245,000), Josh Sinn (MID, $257,000)

Roy's current Fantasy Classic midfield

Traditionally I have a couple of mid-priced players to start the season in my midfield, but at this stage I am loading up with five reliable premiums who all arguably offer some value, while having access to high ceiling and avoiding an early bye. This is in some part a reflection of the lack of premium options up forward, meaning my mid-price punts will be taken there. I am still strongly considering taking on the early bye and selecting one, if not two, of Tom Green and Sam Walsh.

Top 40 draft rankings

Unless you select Tim English, Rowan Marshall, Nick Daicos or even Max Gawn in the first round, make sure you pay close attention to the draft rankings in order to nail one of the big midfielders as a captain that can consistently push the 110 mark.

Having said that, it's pretty hard to make a bad selection early on with so much top end talent, that's why drafts can often be won in the latter rounds where savvy coaches can find the hidden gems, and the midfield is certainly a happy hunting ground for those this year.

One of my favourites is Hawk Karl Amon (MID, $783,000), who will be sitting down with the midfielders who averaged 87. For the last six games of the season, the accumulator moved to the favourable half-back position where he thrived, averaging a whopping 113. He has spent a lot of time there this pre-season and if that is his role, not only will he gain DPP, he will average triple figures.

Karl Amon in action during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in R11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Another premium slider on my radar will be Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000) whose average is well below what he is capable of after an uncharacteristically inconsistent start to the year, which led to him scoring at just 89 per game. He flicked a switch once Will Ashcroft went down, averaging 97 in his last 12 games and he should return to the 100 and 103 areas he averaged the previous two years.

George Hewett (DEF, $669,000) is another who will slide down the list when sorted by average after managing just 74 points per game, well down from his breakout season in 2022 when he scored an impressive 98 points per game. Last year, he had an unfortunate run with injury and concussion. He averaged an impressive 101 in the last four games which shows his undeniable upside.

Rank Player Club Position 2023 Avg 2023 Gms 1 Marcus Bontempelli WBD MID 117 23 2 Zach Merrett ESS MID 112.9 22 3 Andrew Brayshaw FRE MID 110.3 23 4 Tom Green GWS MID 110.6 19 5 Errol Gulden SYD MID 112.5 23 6 Rory Laird ADE MID 109.2 22 7 Jordan Dawson ADE MID 113.4 23 8 Caleb Serong FRE MID 108.1 22 9 Clayton Oliver MEL MID 113.8 13 10 Sam Walsh CAR MID 94.6 15 11 Connor Rozee PTA MID 105.9 23 12 Christian Petracca MEL MID 106 23 13 Darcy Parish ESS MID 106.9 18 14 Zak Butters PTA MID 99.5 23 15 Josh Dunkley BRL MID 104.4 21 16 Tim Taranto RIC MID 112.4 23 17 Jack Steele STK MID 97.9 20 18 Touk Miller GCS MID 96.2 13 19 Josh Kelly GWS MID 97.9 19 20 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 101.6 23 21 Sam Docherty CAR MID 104.5 20 22 Brad Crouch STK MID 103.3 23 23 Noah Anderson GCS MID 100.5 23 24 Adam Treloar WBD MID 105.3 19 25 Tom Liberatore WBD MID 103.3 21 26 Jai Newcombe HAW MID 93.3 22 27 Luke Davies-Uniacke NTH MID 97.4 14 28 Tim Kelly WCE MID 98.7 22 29 Adam Cerra CAR MID 96.6 19 30 Lachie Neale BRL MID 97 23 31 Karl Amon HAW MID 86.8 21 32 Jack Viney MEL MID 100 22 33 Josh Daicos COL MID 94.7 23 34 Hugh McCluggage BRL MID 89.3 22 35 Cameron Guthrie GEE MID 86.8 6 36 Matt Rowell GCS MID 92 23 37 Chad Warner SYD MID 92.7 20 38 Patrick Cripps CAR MID 88.4 21 39 Matt Crouch ADE MID 89.3 7 40 Nic Martin ESS MID 85.2 23

